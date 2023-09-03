Michael Phelps enjoyed the Major League Baseball (MLB) game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Baltimore Orioles with his family.

On Saturday, September 2, the Diamondbacks took on the Orioles at Chase Field in Downtown Phoenix, Arizona. It was a tough night for the home team, who were beaten 7-3 thanks to Cedric Mullins' three-run homer.

The Orioles have kept alive their record of being unbeaten three straight games in a row since July 1 and have pushed to 84-51 for the season, the best record in MLB.

American Olympic legend Phelps, who is a huge fan of baseball and roots for the Baltimore Orioles, enjoyed the game live at the stadium with his wife Nicole Johnson, and their three sons — Boomer, Beckett, and Maverick.

Phelps took to social media to share a photo before the match and said that it would be a special night for him, irrespective of the result.

"Two of my squads. Tonight I win no matter that," he wrote on his Instagram stories.

Screenshot of Michael Phelps' Instagram story.

Baltimore Orioles' win against Arizona Diamondbacks, however, definitely made the night sweeter for Phelps.

Michael Phelps set for International Swimming Hall of Fame induction

Michael Phelps has won 28 Olympic medals.

Michael Phelps is set to be inducted into the International Swimming Hall of Fame on September 30.

The American retired from the sport after the 2016 Rio Games with 28 Olympic medals to his name, of which 23 were gold. He took part in five Games, with the first as a 15-year-old in Sydney 2000.

At the 2008 Olympics in Beijing, Phelps set the record for most gold medals (eight) in one edition — five being individual and three with the United States relay teams. He won the gold medal at every event he entered and broke the world records in seven of them.

The 38-year-old was inducted into the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Hall of Fame in 2022.

Along with Phelps, the likes of Missy Franklin, Kirsty Coventry, Kosuke Kitajima, Cesar Cielo, and American Paralympic athlete Trischa Zorn-Hudson will be inducted into the Swimming Hall of Fame, which is located in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

China’s Wu Minxia (diving), Russia’s Natalia Ischenko (artistic swimming), USA's Heather Petri (water polo), France's Stephane Lecat (open water), USA's Bob Bowman and Chris Carver (coaches), and South Africa's Sam Ramsamy (member of the IOC) complete the class of 2023.