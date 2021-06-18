US Olympic Swimming Trials 2021: Caeleb Dressel shatters US open record to secure Tokyo berth

Caeleb Dressel qualified for the Tokyo Olympics and also broke the US Open record on Friday at the US Swimming Trials 2021. This will be his second appearance at the Olympics. He will be the favorite to win a gold medal in the 100m freestyle in Japan.

Caeleb Dressel, the 2019 world champion, started as the favorite to grab the top spot. He clocked a record-breaking 47.39 seconds on Friday, .33 seconds over Zach Apple. The latter has also made it to the US team for the Tokyo Olympics.

Earlier, before landing in Omaha for the trials, Caeleb Dressel said he still feels like the 15-year-old who competed at the 2012 Olympic Trials.

"I got to swim in the same pool as Ryan (Lochte) back then, I even shared the pool with Michael (Phelps), he was quoted by NBCSport as saying.

Caeleb Dressel will be the man to watch out for at Tokyo Olympics

Caeleb Dressel is arguably the most dominant active swimmer and his win in Omaha bears testament to the claim. The 47.39 seconds he recorded is the second fastest time clocked this year. Russia's 20-year-old Kliment Kolesnikov has clocked 47.31 seconds and is currently at the top of the the 100m freestyle list for 2021.

However, the US swimmer still holds the fastest time in history outside of the super-suit era of the late 2000s. Caeleb Dressel is also the fastest man in the 50m freestyle and is the world record holder in the 100m butterfly as well. He will be additionally vying for a spot in these two events in the next two days of the US Swimming Trials 2021.

2021 U.S. Olympic Trials - Swimming - Day 5

According to reports, experts have predicted Caeleb Dressel will win at least seven events at the Tokyo Olympics. If he manages to do so, he will join the elite list of swimmers who have won seven medals in one Olympics. The list currently includes Michael Phelps, Mark Spitz and Matt Blondi.

The 24-year-old Dressel, however, isn't worried about the medal. He, in fact, gifted some of his 15 medals from the last two world championships to people close to him.

"I don’t very much care for the limelight,” he was quoted by NBCSport as saying.

Edited by Diptanil Roy