US Olympic Swimming Trials 2021 Predictions: Who can qualify for Tokyo Olympics today?

The most anticipated week of US swimming ahead of the Tokyo Olympics is finally here, with the US Olympic Swimming Trials kickstarting today. Big names such as Caeleb Dressel, Katie Ledecky and Simone Manuel will be in action before the US Olympic team for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics is named at the end of a crucial week.

The biggest question going into the tournament for the fans and the management is who is the next Michael Phelps? The Olympic stalwart announced his retirement after another successful Games in Rio.

Caeleb Dressel has emerged as the immediate successor, re-writing world records and showing the US's domination of the sport is in no danger. But the US Olympic team won't just be relying on Caeleb Dressel, with Katie Ledecky in prime shape to clinch multiple gold medals in Tokyo.

Caeleb Dressel is one to watch out for at the US Olympic Swimming Trials

The long-distance swimmer has dominated all races above 200m free. With the 1500m free also debuting in the Tokyo Olympics, it is very likely that Katie Ledecky will be the star for the USA Olympic Swimming team.

Sprint queen Simone Manuel will also be hoping to improve her tally from the Rio Olympics, where she impressed as a 20-year-old. None of these stars will, however, be part of Day 1's finals.

The focus will instead be on the likes of Carson Foster and Madisyn Cox, who have been impressive in multiple championships leading up to the US Olympic Swimming Trials.

What are today's races at the US Olympic Swimming Trials?

Day 1 of Wave 1 of the US Olympic Swimming Trials will feature three finals - the Men's 400m Individual Medley, Men's 400m free, and Women’s 400m Individual Medley.

🏊‍♂️ 450 athletes

🌎 73 currently hold 2021 top-10 world times

🏊‍♂️ 450 athletes

🌎 73 currently hold 2021 top-10 world times

🇺🇸 30 Olympians

Full list of events:

Men’s 400m Individual Medley - Prelims Women’s 100m Butterfly - Prelims Men’s 400m Freestyle - Prelims Women’s 400m Individual Medley - Prelims Men’s 100m Breaststroke - Prelims Men’s 400m Individual Medley - Final Women’s 100m Butterfly - Semifinal Men’s 400m Freestyle - Final Women’s 400m Individual Medley - Final Men’s 100m Breaststroke - Semifinal

Who will win today's finals at the US Olympic Swimming Trials?

1) 400m Individual Medley

The event might be the most hotly contested match of Day 1 at the US Olympic Swimming Trials but that's largely because the US Olympic team doesn't have a star in this discipline. Rio Olympians Chase Kalisz (silver) and Jay Litherland (fifth) have dropped in pace significantly since 2019.

Upcoming star Carson Foster will be America's biggest hope at the trials but his personal best is still almost 2 seconds short of Jay Litherland's best set in 2019. The University of Texas swimmer is still our favorite for a ticket to the Tokyo Olympics considering how Kalisz and Litherland have struggled in the lead up.

Predictions: 1) Carson Foster 2) Chase Kalisz 3) Jay Litherland

2) 400m Freestyle

This is another event in the men's category where the US lacks a true world-beater. Rio Olympians Conor Dwyer and Connor Jaeger could not clinch a medal and both swimmers subsequently retired from the sport. But the emergence of 21-year-old Kieren Smith will give the US team a lot of hope going into the US Olympic Swimming Trials.

Smith has been touted by many as the next big star of USA Swimming, while 19-year-olds Jake Magahey and Jake Mitchell have also impressed in 2021. The trio's first objective would be to hit the Olympic standard of 3:46:78 though, with Zane Grothe from the US clearing the cut-off so far.

Predictions: 1) Kieran Smith, 2) Jake Magahey, 3) Zane Grothe

#3 400m Individual Medley

Maya DiRado, silver medallist at the Rio Olympics, and Elizabeth Beisel (6th in Rio) have retired from the sport which means there will be a big fight for the vacant space at the US Olympic Swimming Trials. Melanie Margalis has been the best of the lot since 2019. She is almost three seconds quicker than her nearest competitor.

The star swimmer has had bouts of pre-race mental breakdowns, although she has handled them admirably so far. The race for second spot will, in fact, be more interesting, with Madisyn Cox, Leah Smith, Emma Weyant and Brooke Forde all capable of clinching the spot.

Predictions: 1) Melanie Margalis, 2) Madisyn Cox 3) Emma Weyant

