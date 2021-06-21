US Olympic Swimming Trials 2021 Results: Sprint stars Caeleb Dressel & Simone Manuel finish Day 8 on a high

The grueling eight days of US Olympic Swimming Trials 2021 in Omaha has come to an end with medal favorites Simone Manuel and Caeleb Dressel clinching tickets to the Tokyo Olympics. The 50m specialists faced stiff competition but both celebrity swimmers held their nerves to ensure an eventful Olympic Trials signed off on a positive note.

All the results of Swimming Trials Day 8

Men's 50m freestyle

Caeleb Dressel once again relied on his start to clinch the gold medal at the US Olympic Swimming Trials 2021. The American's unique technique allowed him to jump to the lead straight off the hop and there was no catching the tattooed swimming superstar.

Caeleb Dressel’s start is ridiculous. pic.twitter.com/po1QfxWGAk — Kyle Sockwell (@kylesockwell) June 14, 2021

READ: Michael Phelps out, Caeleb Dressel in?

Michael Andrew came second in the race, which means both swimmers have now clinched three individual tickets to the Tokyo Olympics. Andrew, who won the 100m breast and 200m Individual Medley at the Swimming Trials, even has the possibility of out-doing Caeleb Dressel at the Olympics.

IT'S A CAELEB DRESSEL PARTY. pic.twitter.com/0jYQLXAhaI — Team USA (@TeamUSA) June 21, 2021

Caeleb Dressel also lowered the US Open Record of 21.14, set by Cesar Cielo in 2009, and was also tied for both the fourth-fastest 50m freestyle swim ever. Michael Andrew also proved why he is considered a versatile king by becoming the first US Olympian in breaststroke to qualify in a non-medley event. The night of records also saw veteran swimmer Nathan Adrian miss out on the Olympics for the first time since 2004.

Caeleb Dressel, 21.04 Michael Andrew, 21.48 Nathan Adrian, 21.73

Women's 50m freestyle

Simone Manuel overcame her overtraining syndrome to win the women’s 50m freestyle final. She held off stiff competition from Abbey Weitzeil and recorded her best time since the 2019 World Championships, where she won the gold medal. Simone Manuel's qualification must have come as a relief to her as well as her fans after the star swimmer missed out on the 100m freestyle event.

Abbey Weitzeil's second on the night means the two women who represented the US in this event at the Rio Olympics will do so again in Tokyo.

Simone Manuel, 24.29 Abbey Weitzeil, 24.30 Torri Huske, 24.46

Men's 1500m

Bobby Finke channeled his inner Katie Ledecky to put out an incredible performance in the men’s 1500m freestyle event at the US Olympic Swimming Trials 2021. Much like his female compatriot, Bobby Finke took an early lead in the race and never looked like dropping his pace. His victory by almost 15 seconds will make him a favorite at the Tokyo Olympics.

READ: Why doesn't Katie Ledecky get tired?

Bobby Finke, who also won the 800m freestyle at the Swimming Trials, finished in a time of 14:46.06, and significantly improved on his personal best 14:48.70 set at the 2018 Pan Pacs. The 21-year-old Florida Gator will join fellow Gator Kieran Smith on the bus to Tokyo in the summer.

The U.S. Olympic Swimming Team is officially COMPLETE.



Bobby Finke and Michael Brinegar go 1-2 and are headed to Tokyo in the men's 1500m free.@USASwimming | #SwimTrials21 x #TokyoOlympics



📺 NBC

💻 https://t.co/3ALK1g9Nqi pic.twitter.com/Duf3CMdZhL — #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) June 21, 2021

Finke was notably only a little over two seconds slower than his winning time in the 800 free (7:48.22) in the first 800m of the event (7:50.79).

Bobby Finke, 14:46.06 Michael Brinegar, 15:00.87 Jordan Wilimovsky, 15:05.29

Also read: US Olympic Swimming Trials 2021: Ryan Lochte fails to qualify for Tokyo Olympics

Edited by N Thomas