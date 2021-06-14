US Olympic Swimming Trials 2021 Wave 2 Results: Kieran Smith, Emma Weyant, Chase Kalisz qualify for Tokyo

The first night of the US Olympic Swimming Trials Wave 2 produced a set of six swimmers for the Tokyo Olympics with the likes of experienced Chase Kalisz and youngsters Kieren Smith and Emma Weyant earning tickets. The Trials, which were held in Omaha, included three finals and two semi-finals on the night with Olympians for Men's 400m Individual Medley (IM), Men's 400m free, and Women's 400m Individual Medley getting decided.

Six Olympians in total were decided while the two semi-finals showed there is plenty of drama in stock for the upcoming week of the US Olympic Swimming Trials.

Day 1 Wave 2 Final Results Summary

Chase Kalisz and Jay Litherland showed how experience mattered in long-distance swimming by securing tickets to the Tokyo Games by overcoming a stiff challenge from Carson Foster in the 400m IM event. Like Ryan Lochte did at the 2016 Trials, Carson Foster started with a massive lead but eventually the fatigue caught up as Rio Olympians Chase Kalisz and Jay Litherland hunted him down.

There was no surprise in the men’s 400m free final of the US Olympic Swimming Trials, as Kieren Smith stamped his authority as the country's upcoming swimming star. The University of Florida swimmer clinched an Olympic berth with his personal best (well below FINA's ‘A’ cut off time of 3:44.86).

But arguably the swim final of the day was the Women's 400m IM with 19-year-old Emma Weyant beating the top names to clinch a seat in the Tokyo-bound US Olympic team bus. Hali Flickinger took the early lead in the match, partly due to her expertise in the butterfly discipline, but the experienced Melaine Margalis clawed her way back into the match. The two however couldn't have anticipated what was in Emma Wayent's reservoir as the young swimmer produced a final 50m for the ages as beat both heavyweights with a time of 4:33:81.

Who qualifies for Tokyo Olympics?

Six Olympians were decided on the first night from the three finals of the US Olympic Swimming Trials. Chase Kalisz and Jay Litherland's experience helped them clinch the two spots for the Men's 400m IM event while upcoming swimming star Kieren Smith dominated the Men's 400m free.

Jason Mitchell came second in the Men's free event at the US Olympic Swimming Trials while the most exciting finals of the day - Women's 400 IM - saw favorite Melaine Margalis crash out as young Emma Weyant and butterfly-specialist Hali Flickinger secured the two tickets to Tokyo.

Full list of Tokyo Olympians from Day 1 of Wave 2

Men's 400m IM

Chase Kalisz (ABSC), 4:09.09

Jay Litherland (DYNA), 4:10.33

Men's 400m Free

Kieran Smith (FLOR), 3:44.86

Jake Mitchell (CSC), 3:48.17

Women's 400m IM

Emma Weyant (SYS), 4:33.81

Hali Flickinger (SUN), 4:33.96

All the major results of US Olympic Swimming Trials 2021 Day 1

Apart from the three finals, there were also two important semifinals on the first night of the US Olympic Swimming Trials. The Women's 100m fly and the Men's 100m breast produced stellar performances, with Torri Huske and Michael Andrew looking in good shape for Olympic berths.

