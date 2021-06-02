US Olympic Swimming trials 2021: Event timings, lists and live streaming details

The US Olympic Swimming trials will take place from June 4 to June 13. Over 1,500 registered swimmers are expected to take part in the qualifying event.

The US Olympic Swimming trials are spread out across two waves. While the first wave starts in Omaha, Nebraska on June 4 and culminates on June 7, the second wave, which is for top-seeded swimmers, will take place from June 13 to 20.

The top two players in every individual event at the US Olympic Swimming trials in Wave II will qualify for the Olympic team, along with swimmers from the 100m and 200m freestyles for relays.

The top finishers from Wave I will advance to Wave II at the US Olympic Swimming trials, in which the top swimmers have byes.

The Wave II trials at the US Olympic Swimming trials will only serve as the qualifier for the US Olympic Team for the Tokyo Olympics 2021.

A total of 1,565 swimmers have qualified for the US Olympic Swimming trials, with 907 swimmers taking part in Wave 1 with 658 swimmers in Wave II. Around 837 athletes have qualified in multiple events.

All swimmers, including those who are fully vaccinated, will have to undergo an RT-PCR Covid-19 test before the US Olympic Swimming trials. All vaccinated athletes must show proof of vaccination.

Tickets for the event are available at ticketmaster.com and at the CHI Health Center Omaha box office. Single session tickets for the US Olympic Swimming trials are priced at $25, $20 or $15 each, depending on location.

Champion swimmers Katie Ledecky, Caeleb Dressel, Simone Manuel and Ryan Lochte will be seen in action in Wave II at the US Olympic Swimming trials.

Event Timings of US Olympic Swimming trials 2021

Wave I (June 4 to June 8) Starts at 8 pm EST (5:30 am IST)

All preliminaries in Wave I begin at 11 am EST (8:30 pm IST) while the finals begin at 8 pm EST (5:30 am IST).

Wave II (June 13 to June 20)

June 13: Qualifying heats start at 5:30 pm EST (3 am IST); Finals start at 8 pm EST (5:30 am IST)

Preliminaries:

Men’s 400 Individual Medley, Women’s 100 Butterfly, Men’s 400 Freestyle, Women’s 400 Individual Medley, Men’s 100 Breaststroke.

Semifinals and Finals:

Men’s 400 Individual Medley final, Women’s 100 Butterfly semifinal, Men’s 400 Freestyle final, Women’s 400 Individual Medley final, Men’s 100 Breaststroke semifinal.

June 14: Qualifying heats start at 6:30 pm EST (4 am IST); Finals start at 8 pm EST (5:30 am IST)

Preliminaries:

Women’s 100 Backstroke, Men’s 200 Freestyle, Women’s 100 Breaststroke, Men’s 100 Backstroke, Women’s 400 Freestyle.

Semifinals and Finals:

Women’s 100 Butterfly Final, Men’s 200 Freestyle Semifinal, Women’s 100 Breaststroke Semifinal, Men’s 100 Breaststroke Final, Women’s 400 Freestyle Final, Men’s 100 Backstroke -Semifinal, Women’s 100 Backstroke Semifinal.

June 15: Qualifying heats start at 6:30 pm EST (4 am IST); Finals start 8 pm EST (5:30 am IST)

Preliminaries:

Women’s 200 Freestyle, Men’s 200 Butterfly, Women’s 200 Individual Medley, Women’s 1500 Freestyle.

Semifinals and Finals:

Women’s 200 Freestyle Semifinal, Men’s 200 Freestyle Final, Women’s 100 Backstroke Final, Men’s 100 Backstroke Final, Women’s 100 Breaststroke Final, Men’s 200 Butterfly Semifinal, Women’s 200 Individual Medley Semifinal.

June 16: Qualifying heats start at 6:30 pm EST (4 am IST); Finals start at 8 pm EST (5:30 am IST)

Preliminaries:

Men’s 100 Freestyle, Women’s 200 Butterfly, Men’s 200 Breaststroke, Men’s 800 Freestyle.

Semifinals and Finals:

Men’s 100 Freestyle Semifinal, Women’s 200 Freestyle Final, Men’s 200 Butterfly Final, Women’s 200 Butterfly Semifinal, Men’s 200 Breaststroke Semifinal, Women’s 200 Individual Medley Final, Women’s 1500 Freestyle.

June 17: Qualifying heats start at 6:30 pm EST (4 am IST); Finals start at 8 pm EST (5:30 am IST)

Preliminaries:

Women’s 100 Freestyle, Men’s 200 Backstroke, Women’s 200 Breaststroke, Men’s 200 Individual Medley.

Semifinals and Finals:

Men’s 800 Freestyle Final, Men’s 200 Breaststroke Final, Women’s 100 Freestyle Semifinal, Men’s 200 Backstroke Semifinal, Women’s 200 Butterfly Final, Men’s 100 Freestyle Final, Women’s 200 Breaststroke Semifinal, Men’s 200 Individual Medley Semifinal.

June 18: Qualifying heats start at 6 pm EST (3.30 am IST); Finals start at 9 pm EST (6:30 am IST)

Preliminaries:

Women’s 800 Freestyle, Men’s 100 Butterfly, Women’s 200 Backstroke.

Semifinals and Finals:

Women’s 200 Breaststroke Final, Men’s 200 Backstroke Final, Women’s 200 Backstroke Semifinal, Men’s 200 Individual Medley Final, Women’s 100 Freestyle Final, Men’s 100 Butterfly Semifinal.

June 19: Qualifying heats start at 6:30 pm EST (4 am IST); Finals start at 9 pm EST (6:30 am IST)

Preliminaries:

Men’s 50 Freestyle, Women’s 50 Freestyle, Men’s 1500 Freestyle.

Semifinals and Finals:

Men’s 100 Butterfly Final, Women’s 200 Backstroke Final, Women’s 800 Freestyle Final, Men’s 50 Freestyle Semifinal, Women’s 50 Freestyle Semifinal.

June 20: No Qualifying and Preliminaries. All Finals start at 8.15 PM EST (5:45 am IST)

Men’s 50 Freestyle, Women’s 50 Freestyle, Men’s 1500 Freestyle.

Live Streaming Details of US Olympic Swimming trials 2021

All US Olympic Swimming trials will be telecast live on NBC Stream Olympic Channel and on NBC Sport.

NBC Stream Olympic Channel (http://stream.nbcsports.com/nbc/watch-olympic-channel)

NBC Sport (https://www.nbcsports.com/live)

