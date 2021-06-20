US Olympic swimming trials wave 2 results: Katie Ledecky and Caeleb Dressel the stars of day 7

Caeleb Dressel and Katie Ledecky shined at the US Olympic swimming trials wave 2 on Sunday. Dressel added another event to his packed Tokyo Olympic schedule with a dominating victory in the 100m butterfly. Ledecky, on the other hand, blew away in the 800m freestyle, winning the race five seconds before second-placed Katie Grimes.

Caeleb Dressel dominates the US Olympic swimming trials wave 2

Caeleb Dressel, a two-time world champion, scorched another event after winning the men’s 100m butterfly at the US Olympic swimming trials wave 2. He clocked 49.87 to grab the Tokyo Olympic spot. This was his sixth-fastest ever time in the pool.

Dressel started the US Olympic swimming trials wave 2 race aggressively, turning in 23.16 but took a little longer to finish at the final lap (26.71).

ASLO READ: Explained: How many gold medals can Caeleb Dressel win at Tokyo Olympics 2020?

The US swimmer now holds eight of the 11-fastest swims in history, and five of the seven were clocked under 50 seconds.

2021 U.S. Olympic Trials - Swimming - Day 7

Tom Shields, the 2016 Rio Olympic finalist, finished second to qualify for his second consecutive Games. He took 51.19 seconds, his fastest in five years.

Teenager Luca Urlando, on the other hand, registered his personal best of 51.64 to take third.

ALSO READ: US Olympic Swimming Trials 2021: Caeleb Dressel shatters US open record to secure Tokyo berth

Katie Ledecky to compete in four events at the Tokyo Olympics

Katie Ledecky has confirmed her fourth individual race at the Tokyo Olympics after clocking 8:14.62 in Omaha. The victory means she will now compete in 200m, 400m, 800m, and 1,500m freestyle.

The 24-year-old asserted her dominance early on, taking off from the gun and swimming away with her fourth win this week. Her time of eight minutes and 14 seconds was just a second more than her season-best of 8:13.64 in March.

ALSO READ: US Olympic Swimming Trials 2021: Why does Katie Ledecky not get tired?

15-year-old Katie Grimes finished second, outracing Haley Anderson, one of the favorites to grab the Tokyo Olympic spot. She completed the race at US Olympic Swimming trials wave 2 in 8:20.36.

In the post-race conference, Ledeky praised Grimes and told her "She is the future" of the sport, reported ESPN.

2021 U.S. Olympic Trials - Swimming - Day 7

US Olympic Swimming trials wave 2 results

100m butterfly

1. Caeleb Dressel (GSC), 49.87

2. Tom Shields (CAL), 51.19

3. Luca Urlando (DART), 51.64

Women’s 200m backstroke

1. Rhyan White (BAMA), 2:05.73

2. Phoebe Bacon (WA), 2:06.46

3. Regan Smith (RIPT), 2:06.79

Women’s 800m freestyle

1. Katie Ledecky (NCAP), 8:14.62

2. Katie Grimes (SAND), 8:20.36

3. Haley Anderson (MVN), 8:20.51

Edited by suwaidfazal