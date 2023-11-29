US Open Championships 2023: Day 1 Schedule, Athletes in action ft. Katie Ledecky and Robert Finke

The 2023 US Open Championships is scheduled to be held from November 29 to December 2, 2023. The swimming championships will be held at the Greensboro Aquatic Center (GAC) in North Carolina, US.
The 2023 Toyota US Open Championships is a Long course meet. Day 1 of the championships will feature the finals of the 800m freestyle for male and female athletes.
The World Aquatics has approved the 2023 Toyota US Open Championships as the qualifying event for the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Female athletes to compete at the 2023 US Open Championships on Day 1 ft. Katie Ledecky
Day 1 will feature the finals of the women's 800m freestyle. The seven-time Olympic gold medalist, Katie Ledecky, will compete against 2020 Tokyo Olympic silver medalist, Paige Madden. Jillian Cox, Dune Coetzee, Emma Hastings, and Chase Travis will also be seen competing against Ledecky in the 800m freestyle.
The list of female athletes to compete in the 800m is given below:
Jillian Cox
Paige Madden
Dune Coetzee
Cavan Gormsen
Ching Hwee Gan
Paige McKenna
Chase Travis
Emma Hastings
Ella Cosgrove
Aly Breslin
Kate McCarville
Ella Jansen
Emma Weyant
Maddie Waggoner
Katrina Bellio
Sophia Knapp
Mila Nikanorov
Elle Braun
Alivia Lindorfer
Brinkleigh Hansen
Bailey O'Regan
Clarke Neace
Lily Gormsen
Addison Sauickie
Sydney Willson
Grace Hodgins
Brooke Travis
Caroline Benda
Sophia Karras
Ashley Wall
Sophie
Maisyn Klimczak
Madilyn McGlothen
Sienna Angove
Abby O'Sullivan
Male athletes to compete at the 2023 US Open Championships on Day 1 ft. Robert Finke
Along with women's 800m freestyle, Day 1 will also feature the men's 800m freestyle. The Tokyo Olympic medalist, Robert Finke, will compete against NCAA champion, Will Gallant.
The list of male athletes to compete in the 800m is given below:
Ahmed Hafnaoui
Robert Finke
Marwan Elkamash
Will Gallant
Charlie Clark
David Johnston
Yigit Aslan
James Plage
Eric Brown
Luka Mijatovic
Chip Wheelie Shoyat
Levi Sandidge
Batuhan Filiz
Jake Narvid
Aiden Hammer
Norvy Clontz
Lucas Henveaux
Alex Axon
Connor Lamastra
Sean Green
Brennan Gravley
Dylan Porges Avila
Isaac Fleig
Trey Dickey
Freddy Klein
Luke Brennan
Carson Hick
Jack Callan
Gabe Machado
Conner Boatright
Cooper Zakorchemny
Ellis Crisci
Ilia Sibirtsev
Justin Nowicki
Rex Maurer
Connor Fry
Liam Custer
Jake Magahey
Lorne Wigginton
Whitaker Steward
Will Siegel
Mac Clark
Evan
Bryce Rohr
Aidan Siers