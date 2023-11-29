US Open Championships 2023: Day 1 Schedule, Athletes in action ft. Katie Ledecky and Robert Finke

The 2023 US Open Championships is scheduled to be held from November 29 to December 2, 2023. The swimming championships will be held at the Greensboro Aquatic Center (GAC) in North Carolina, US.

The 2023 Toyota US Open Championships is a Long course meet. Day 1 of the championships will feature the finals of the 800m freestyle for male and female athletes.

The World Aquatics has approved the 2023 Toyota US Open Championships as the qualifying event for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Female athletes to compete at the 2023 US Open Championships on Day 1 ft. Katie Ledecky

Swimmer Katie Ledecky poses during the Team USA Paris 2024 Olympic Portrait Shoot at NBC Universal Studios Stage 16 on November 18, 2023 in Los Angeles, California

Day 1 will feature the finals of the women's 800m freestyle. The seven-time Olympic gold medalist, Katie Ledecky, will compete against 2020 Tokyo Olympic silver medalist, Paige Madden. Jillian Cox, Dune Coetzee, Emma Hastings, and Chase Travis will also be seen competing against Ledecky in the 800m freestyle.

The list of female athletes to compete in the 800m is given below:

Katie Ledecky

Jillian Cox

Paige Madden

Dune Coetzee

Cavan Gormsen

Ching Hwee Gan

Paige McKenna

Chase Travis

Emma Hastings

Ella Cosgrove

Aly Breslin

Kate McCarville

Ella Jansen

Emma Weyant

Maddie Waggoner

Katrina Bellio

Sophia Knapp

Mila Nikanorov

Elle Braun

Alivia Lindorfer

Brinkleigh Hansen

Bailey O'Regan

Clarke Neace

Lily Gormsen

Addison Sauickie

Sydney Willson

Grace Hodgins

Brooke Travis

Caroline Benda

Sophia Karras

Ashley Wall

Sophie

Maisyn Klimczak

Madilyn McGlothen

Sienna Angove

Abby O'Sullivan

Male athletes to compete at the 2023 US Open Championships on Day 1 ft. Robert Finke

Swimmer Bobby Finke poses during the Team USA Paris 2024 Olympic Portrait Shoot at NBC Universal Studios Stage 16 on November 18, 2023, in Los Angeles, California.

Along with women's 800m freestyle, Day 1 will also feature the men's 800m freestyle. The Tokyo Olympic medalist, Robert Finke, will compete against NCAA champion, Will Gallant.

The list of male athletes to compete in the 800m is given below:

Ahmed Hafnaoui

Robert Finke

Marwan Elkamash

Will Gallant

Charlie Clark

David Johnston

Yigit Aslan

James Plage

Eric Brown

Luka Mijatovic

Chip Wheelie Shoyat

Levi Sandidge

Batuhan Filiz

Jake Narvid

Aiden Hammer

Norvy Clontz

Lucas Henveaux

Alex Axon

Connor Lamastra

Sean Green

Brennan Gravley

Dylan Porges Avila

Isaac Fleig

Trey Dickey

Freddy Klein

Luke Brennan

Carson Hick

Jack Callan

Gabe Machado

Conner Boatright

Cooper Zakorchemny

Ellis Crisci

Ilia Sibirtsev

Justin Nowicki

Rex Maurer

Connor Fry

Liam Custer

Jake Magahey

Lorne Wigginton

Whitaker Steward

Will Siegel

Mac Clark

Evan

Bryce Rohr

Aidan Siers