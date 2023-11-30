Day 2 of the 2023 Toyota US Open Championships will feature various events, including the men's and women's 400m freestyle, 200m medley, and 50m freestyle. It will feature both the heats and finals of the events.

The Championships is scheduled to be held from November 29 to December 2, 2023. The World Aquatics approved the Championships as the qualifying event for the 2024 Paris Olympics and is held at the Greensboro Aquatic Center (GAC) in North Carolina, US. All the events will take place as the long course meets.

Athletes to compete at the 2023 US Open Championships on Day 2 ft. Katie Ledecky

Katie Ledecky warms up before the Women's 800-meter freestyle Final on day 1 of the Toyota US Open

The athletes to feature on Day 2 of the 2023 Toyota US Open Championships as per their events are given below:

Women's 400m freestyle:

The event will feature six heats before the finals. Katie Ledecky will compete against Cox Jillian, Gan Ching Hwee, and Nikanorov Mila in the fifth heat. Paige Madden will compete against Coetzee Dune and Smith Leah in the fourth heat. Summer McIntosh will be seen competing against Knapp Sophia in the sixth heat.

Men's 400m Freestyle:

The event will feature Will Gallant, Charlie Clark, Chip Wheelie Shoyat, and Rex Maurer competing against each other in the eighth heat of the event. Robert Finke will be seen locking horns with Narvid Jake, Brown Eric, and Mitchell Jack.

Women's 200m Individual Medley:

The heats for the Women's 200m Individual Medley will feature Kate Douglass, Ashley McMillan, Alex Walsh, Torri Huske, and Regan Smith.

Women's 50m Freestyle:

Campbell Chase, Torri Huske, Simone Manuel, Abbey Weitzeil, and Kate Douglass are some of the athletes to look for in the women's 50m freestyle.

Schedule for the 2023 US Open Championships on Day 2

The time for heats of the following events is given:

Women's 400m Freestyle - 9:00 am

Men's 400m Freestyle - 9:30 am

Women's 200m Individual Medley - 10:00 am

Men's 200m Individual Medley - 10:39 am

Women's 50m Freestyle - 11:00 am

Men's 50m Freestyle - 11:19 am

The finals of all the above events are scheduled at 6 p.m. All the times are as per the E.T.

The viewers can watch the live action of Day 2 on Peacock. The events at the 2023 US Open Championships will also be broadcast on the USA Swimming Network.