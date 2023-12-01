US Open Championships 2023 results: Summer McIntosh breaks Katie Ledecky's 400m tournament record, Kate Douglass triumphs in 200m medley

After a hectic opening day at the US Open Championships, fans and athletes were ready for another round of action in Greensboro. The second day of the competition had a total of six finals, the men's and women's 400m freestyle, 200m individual medley, and the 59m freestyle.

The first final to kick off on Day 2 of the US Open Championships was the women's 400m freestyle. Last year's champion and runner-up Katie Ledecky and Summer McIntosh were the favorites for the win. Fans hoped to see a battle like their previous encounter, where they finished within 0.07 seconds of each other.

However, McIntosh dominated the American this time around, clocking a 3:59.42, three seconds ahead of her opponent. She also broke Ledecky's previous US Open meet record of 3:59.71. Joining them on the podium was Hong Kong's Siobhan Haughey.

Meanwhile, the men's 400m freestyle was a closer competition, with the top three finishing within one and a half seconds of each other. Drew Kibler took the gold with a time of 3:47.58, setting a new personal best. Olympic bronze medalist and World Champion Kieran Smith finished in the second spot, while Illia Sibirtsev settled for bronze after fighting back from fifth.

The women's 200m individual medley was an intense affair, with the various swimmers taking the lead at different times. Eventually, it was Kate Douglass who pulled ahead of the pack to stand atop the podium.

Alex Walsh clocked a 2:08.96 for her silver, and Torri Huske, who had initially led the race, registered a new personal best of 2:09.10 to finish third.

The men's 200m individual medley saw Chase Kalisz make a dramatic comeback from fifth to defend his title from last year. The swimmer had the fastest breaststroke split out of the top eight to beat his Arizona State University teammate Hubert Kos, who finished second.

Five-time World Champion and two-time NCAA champion Trenton Julian finished third with a time of 1:58.46.

Kate Douglass was back to her winning ways in the women's 50m freestyle at the US Open Championships. Not only did Douglass walk away with the win in the 50m free, but she also improved her previous personal best by 0.02.

Americans Torri Huske and Abbey Weitzeil tied for second place with a 24.41, while Gretchen Walsh missed out on a medal by a mere 0.01 seconds.

The men's 50m freestyle saw Michael Andrew take the win from lane eight with a time of 21.80. Josh Leindo finished second and Mikel Schreuder came in third.

US Open Championships: More day 2 highlights

The six finals of the US Open Championships saw plenty of swimming action outside of the top three as well. Shaine Casas, who finished ninth in the prelims, posted a time of 1:56.06 in the B final, the fastest time overall. He also managed to surpass Kalisz’s U.S. Open meet record by nearly half a second.

Another exciting B final was the men's 50m freestyle, where Caeleb Dressel dipped under the 22 seconds mark for the first time since April 2022.

Meanwhile, Luca Orlando finished fourth in the men's 400m freestyle with a 3:49.26, marking the first time he has surpassed the 3:50 barrier.

Additionally, two-time Olympic gold-medalist Simone Manuel finished seventh in the US Open Championships women's 50m freestyle with a 24:82. For the American, this is the first time she's been able to finish under 25 seconds since the Tokyo Olympics.