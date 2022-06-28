US swimming legend Michael Phelps' net worth

Michael Phelps is arguably the greatest Olympian ever, with a total of 28 medals, including 23 gold medals. The 36-year-old, who capped his career in 2016, changed the sport of swimming forever, inspiring generations to take up swimming.

His impact can be seen in the increase in the numbers of 'all-around' swimmers currently in the United States dugout. Phelps’ heralded ability to do it all has been an inspiration to millions.

Kyle Sockwell @kylesockwell



Michael Phelps: 26🥇

Katie Ledecky: 19🥇

Ryan Lochte: 18🥇 With her win yesterday in the 800 freestyle, Katie Ledecky officially has more long course World Championship Gold Medals than Ryan LochteMichael Phelps: 26🥇Katie Ledecky: 19🥇Ryan Lochte: 18🥇 With her win yesterday in the 800 freestyle, Katie Ledecky officially has more long course World Championship Gold Medals than Ryan Lochte 🏊Michael Phelps: 26🥇Katie Ledecky: 19🥇Ryan Lochte: 18🥇 https://t.co/nfndfrLL3o

Michael Phelps and Lindsey Vonn, among other legendary athletes, were inducted into the US Olympic Hall of Fame a few days ago.

Lindsey, while speaking to CNNMoney, cited the throngs of athletes wanting to be swimmers as the legacy of Phelps. She said:

"Phelps' longer-term legacy is the other athletes who are swimming now."

According to USA Swimming, Phelps made swimming cool as a sport for boys. Lord of the Olympics rings, Phelps had once said:

“I wanted to change the sport and take it to another level. I wouldn’t say anything is impossible. I think that everything is possible as long as you put your mind to it and put the work and time into it."

Kyle Sockwell @kylesockwell The only swimmer with more World Championship Gold Medals than Katie Ledecky is Michael Phelps 🥶 The only swimmer with more World Championship Gold Medals than Katie Ledecky is Michael Phelps 🥶 https://t.co/n9DMQkjkEC

What is Michael Phelps’ net worth (updated 2022)?

Michael Fred Phelps' net worth (updated 2022) is estimated to be $80 million. He is now a retired American Olympic swimmer and corporate endorser.

Some of the biggest brands that are or were endorsed by the legendary swimmer are Subway, Louis Vuitton, Speedo, Omega Watches, Master Spas, Sol Republica, Aqua Sphere, Krave, and Under Armour among others.

Michael Phelps’ biography

Date of Birth: June 30, 1985 (age 36)

Birth Place: Baltimore, Maryland, United States

Education: University of Michigan, Towson High School

Sport/Event(s): Swimming

Current world rankings: Retired

Earnings - Over $80 million (celebritynetworth.com)

Also read: Pune Krida Prabodhini make big splash in Archana Duble Memorial National Open Water Swimming Championship

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far