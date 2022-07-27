USA Swimming National Championships Day 1: Results and standings in each event

The Phillips 66 United States Swimming National Championships have been underway since Tuesday, July 26, and the second day has arrived. The first day witnessed incredible events and stellar athletes coming together to put on an absolute show.

Team USA is full of talented swimmers, many of whom have or will compete in this tournament.

The second day will begin at around noon EST, but there are plenty of events from Tuesday to recap as well. The 200m women's butterfly, 800m women's freestyle, and many other events took place on Day 1. Here are the results.

United States Swimming National Championships: Day 1 winners and losers

There were swimming heats as well as finals on Day 1. Here are all of the finals from yesterday and who won.

Here's how the men's 1500m freestyle event turned out:

Will Gallant, 14:57.08 David Johnston, +5.29 Alec Mander, +22.27 Daniel Matheson, +22.91 Matthew Galea, +23.50 Mikey Calvillo, +25.30 Chris Nagy, +25.41 Elliot Rogerson, +29.60 Mathias Mason, +32.03 Brennan Gravley, +32.83

The women's 800m freestyle wasn't particularly close, with Katie Ledecky swimming past everyone:

Katie Ledecky, 8:12.03 Mariah Denigan, +19.09 Kensey McMahon, +19.89 Erica Sullivan, +22.34 Cavan Gormsen, +23.45 Elise Bauer, +25.08 Sierra Schmidt, +29.03 Tylor Mathieu, +29.65 Kairsten Meitz, +29.76 Kristen Stege, +30.61

In contrast, the women's 100m freestyle was much closer.

Final A:

Natalie Hinds, 53.53 Gretchen Walsh, +0.33 Gabi Albeiro, +0.86 Mallory Comerford, +0/98 Lillie Nordmann, +1.04 Erin Gemmell, +1.09 Erika Pelaez, +1.16 Chloe Stepanek, +1.18

Final B:

Amy Fulmer, 54.57 Beata Nelson, +0.20 Catie Deloof, +0.27 Maxine Parker, +0.40 Ekaterina Nikonova, +0.62 Katherine Zenick, +0.66 Ella Welch, +0.94 Mia O'Leary, +0.95

Final C:

Kyla Leibel, 55.31 Morgan Scott, +0.06 Anna Peplowski, +0.23 Claire Tuggle, +0.34 Reilly Tiltmann, +0.45 Rebecca Jacobson, +0.49 Grace Cooper, +0.61 Bridget Semenuk, +0.65

Final D:

Zoe Skirboll, 55.98 Katie Crom, +0.53 Natalia Mannion, +0.60 Julia Burroughs, +0.96 Ella Bathurts, +0.98 Abby Carlson, +1.21 Teia Salvino, +1.61 Paige Hall, +2.11

This is how the men's 200m butterfly finished.

Final A:

Gabriel Jett, 1:54.37 Ilya Kharun, +2.29 Sterling Crane, +2.38 Max Litchfield, +2.52 Brooks Fail, +2.71 Mason Laur, +3.25 Jack Dahlgren, +3.67 Kevin Vargas, +4.01

Final B:

Trenton Julian, 1:56.73 Kaiser Neverman, +2.00 Brendan Burns, +2.25 David Schmitt, +2.29 Jackson Mussler, +2.44 Matt Fenlon, +3.10 Jason Louser, +3.38 Connor Hunt, +3.42

Final C:

Colby Mefford, 1:59.03 Sam Artmann, +0.05 Cotton Fields, +0.25 Raunak Khosla, +0.76 Harry Homans, +0.99 Evan McInerny, +1.37 Dominic Falcon, +1.77 Tommy Bried, +3.09

Final D:

Zinn Tona, 2:01.12 Mitchell Ledford, +0.61 Jackson Lustig, +1.33 Sebastien Sergile, +1.41

Finally, here are the results from the women's 200m butterfly.

Final A:

Dakota Luther, 2:07.02 Lindsay Looney, +0.23 Tess Howley, +1.05 Kelly Pash, +1.37 Brittany Casteluzzo, +2.79 Callie Dickinson, +3.33 Rachel Klinker, +3.92 Emma Sticklen, +3.98

Phillips 66 National Swimming Championships

Final B:

Megan van Berkom, 2:10.22 Izzy Gati, +0.33 Justina Kozan, +1.13 Mackenzie McConagha, +2.33 Abby Harter, +2.68 Amanda Ray, +2.99 Jordan Agliano, +3.16 Allie Piccirillo, +3.89

Final C:

Jade Foelske, 2:11.81 Kate McCarville, +0.89 Sara Stotler, +1.27 Abby O'Sullivan, +1.74 Mackenzie Looze, +2.09 Kyra Sommerstad, +2.50 Felicia Pasadyn, +2.72 Krystal Lara, +4.17

Final D:

Carolina Bricker, 2:13.76 Kyliegh Tankard, +0.76 Kiley Wilhelm, +1.59 Maggi Schalow, +1.70 Grace Rainey, +2.94 Sydney Lu, +3.41 Asia Kozan, +7.99

There are quite a few events on tap for today, so be sure to check out the Team USA Swimming website for the livestream.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far