"Usain Bolt and Michael Phelps chasing greatness helped that for sure": Fans recall hype surrounding the 2008 Beijing Olympics

Usain Bolt and Michael Phelps made the 2008 Beijing Olympics one of the most memorable sporting global events of all time. The duo are regarded as the flag bearers of modern-day Olympic greatness.

Sixteen years after the 2008 Olympics, fans are still talking about Bolt achieving three new world records and Phelps' 17 races over nine days, where the former swimmer won eight gold medals and set seven world records.

One fan tweeted in this regard:

"Bolt and Phelps chasing greatness helped with that for sure."

However, one fan said the 2008 Beijing Olympics was made to feel like a bigger deal compared to other Olympics.

"It felt like they made a bigger deal about the 2008 Beijing Olympics than any other Olympics in my lifetime," the fan wrote.

Another fan was quick to highlight the factors associated with the 2008 Games, writing:

"A lot of factors converged. Phelps chasing 8 gold medals, US Basketball redeem team, China vs US vs Russia gymnastics intrigue, Usain Bolt chasing the 100m record, plus the overall show China was expected to put on."

A Michael Phelps fan shared the excitement around the now-retired swimmer, saying:

"I remember feeling excited cause of Phelps and his historic gold medal record. Also this was the year Jason Lezak completed the most incredible comeback ever in the twilight of his career and swam 100 yards in 30 seconds flat."

Here are a few more fan reactions:

British sports historian Tony Collins, in an article in The New York Times, rightly said that while Bolt uniquely dominated his field and achieved global celebrity status, Phelps' achievements are unlikely to be matched.

Michael Phelps shows his Olympic arm warm-up at Phoenix Open

Phelps, 38, was recently seen at the 2024 WM Phoenix Open. The Olympic gold medalist said he is a golf nut.

"Being able to be back out here, it's such a great event for the community. I'm a golf nut so being able to watch some of these pros up close is special for me," he stated via Cronkit News.

Phelps posted his signature arm warm-up at the Phoenix Open on Instagram with the caption:

"The warm up never change..."

Phelps, the most decorated Olympian of all time, also swings his arms to loosen his limbs. He used these arm warm-ups for swimming, and now he is doing the same for golf. Phelps' arm warm-ups are a delight for fans. He did the same in 2016 before hitting the perfect tee shot in the Ryder Cup.

Phelps retired in 2016 and picked up golfing. He won the Shot at Glory competition at the 2023 Waste Management Phoenix Open Pro-Am (The People's Open).