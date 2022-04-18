Vedaant Madhavan wins gold, his second medal at 2022 Danish Open Swimming meet 

Indian swimmer Vedaant Madhavan continued his incredible run to win his second medal at the ongoing 2022 Danish Open swimming meet in Copenhagen, Denmark on Sunday (April 17).

The 16-year-old finished first in the men's 800m freestyle event late on Sunday night. Once again, Vedaant improved his personal best time by clocking 08:17.28 after dropping 11:48 seconds from his previous best timings.

Vedaant edged past local swimmer Alexander L. Bjorn by 0.10s to stand atop the podium. Meanwhile, Frederik Lindholm clinched a bronze medal after clocking 08:19.92 in the same event.

Earlier, the Indian swimmer bettered his personal best time to clinch the silver medal in the men's 1500m freestyle event at the Danish Open swimming meet in Copenhagen, Denmark on April 15. Vedaant clocked 15.57.86 to finish second in the 10-swimmer final.

Vedant also finished first in the 200m Freestyle C Finals by clocking a time of 1:54.50. Not only did he he finish first, he also improved his personal best (PB), improving his time by 1:45 seconds.

Meanwhile, Tanish George Mathew finished fourth in the A Finals with a time of 01:51.38 after falling short of 0.19ms from his PB that he achieved in 2021 while topping the 'C' final by clocking in 56.44s.

However, according to the rules, the 200m B and C Final winners are not awarded medals.

Sajan Prakash finishes 5th in 100m 'A' final at 2022 Danish Open:

Olympian Sajan Prakash, who clinched a gold medal in the men's 200m butterfly event on Friday (April 15), managed a fifth-place finish in the 'A' final of the men's 100m butterfly with a timing of 54.24. Prakash attained a podium finish after clocking 1.59.27s late on Friday night.

Meanwhile, in the women's event, Shakthi Balakrishnan finished 34 out of 42 swimmers after clocking 2:14.27 in the 200m freestyle event.

