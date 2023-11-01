Veteran swimmer Virdhawal Khade announces domestic retirement 

Asian Games bronze-medalist and national record holder in the 100m freestyle, Virdhawal Khade, has announced his retirement from the domestic swimming circuit.

The 32-year-old was recently seen in action at the 37th National Games that are being held in Panjim, Goa, where he won gold in the men's 50m freestyle, beating India's upcoming swimming superstar Srihari Natraj.

Not only did Khade walk away with a gold but he also rewrote the Games record with a 22.82, bettering the record he himself had set last year.

After competing for over two decades, Virdhawal Khade has decided to call time on his domestic swimming career. Speaking on his decision, the Maharashtrian detailed:

"At heart, I still feel young but the body is feeling tired now. Too many years have gone by, and I’ve swum too much in this span. I don’t recover as quickly as I once used to. Earlier, I could do 10 events without breaking a sweat but even three events feel like a tall order now. I still enjoy the nerves I get before the race though. I don’t think that feeling will ever leave me."

Virdhawal Khade initially made a splash on the domestic scene back in 2001, winning his first-ever national medal in Goa itself. Expressing the emotions that come with the decision to retire from India-level tournaments post the Games in Panjim, Khade said:

"What is also special about this medal is that I won my first national medal back in 2001 in Goa and today it feels like life has come full circle with the gold medal at my last Nationals again in Goa.

"Back then, I could never have imagined I would become the swimmer that I am today, so I really want to thank all the coaches and all the people who have been a part of this journey."

According to the man himself, fans can now expect to see Khade in the coaching roles sometime in the future.

"This was my last event in India. You might see me again as a coach someday, but this was my last competitive race here for sure."

Recounting the best of Virdhawal Khade

Khade made waves on the international swimming circuit when he became the youngest Indian to qualify for swimming at the Olympics in 2008. While he wasn't able to make it to the semifinals in Beijing, he did finish first in Heat 3 and set a personal best of 50.07 in the men's 100m freestyle.

Two years later, Khade stormed to bronze in the 50m butterfly event at the 2010 Asian Games. This ended India's 24-year-long wait for an aquatics medal at the Asiad. He was conferred with the Arjuna Award in 2011 for his contributions in the sport.

Virdhawal Khade holds a whopping nine golds and four silvers in the South Asian Games. He is also the current national record holder in the 50m and 100m freestyle, and 50m and 100m butterfly events.