Watch: Chase Kalisz hugs former training partner Michael Phelps after qualifying for Tokyo Olympics

Michael Phelps may have hung up his swim cap five years ago, but he made his presence felt at the U.S. Olympic swimming trials on Sunday.

Rio Olympic silver medalist Chase Kalisz, for whom Phelps is no less than a big brother, booked a 400-meter individual medley berth for the Tokyo Olympics.

Soaking up the unconditional veneration of a masked-up Michael Phelps proudly watching from the stands, Kalisz strolled onto the deck to embrace the legend. The captured moment garnered global attention from fans and athletes alike.

In a post-match interview with the Associated Press, Kalisz said Phelps has always been supportive of him in a way that has motivated him to push harder.

"Michael is very supportive. He'll give me a kick in the (butt) if I need it, and sometimes I need it. Michael has been an older brother to me in my life. I remember interacting with Michael when I was 6 years old -- and here we are 21 years later," Kalisz said, who is a two-time World Aquatics Championships gold medalist.

"Got goosebumps when I walked into the arena tonight" - Michael Phelps

Kalisz, currently coached by Jack Bauerie, is a former training partner of Phelps at the North Baltimore Aquatic Club.

He mulled about a missed opportunity last year after failing to qualify for the 400-meter individual medley final at the 2019 World Championships. However, the long break caused by the COVID-19 pandemic allowed Chase Kalisz to recuperate from a shoulder injury and come back stronger than ever, ready to be at his best.

"I would definitely say so. I don't want to say I wasn't prepared last year, because I was. But I'm 27 now. My body needs rest a lot more than it ever has," he said.

Meanwhile, Phelps showered 27-year-old Kalisz with praise following his Olympic qualification at the trials. The Olympic legend said:

"His back half was great. I thought maybe he would go a touch faster. But he's right there. He took care of what he needed to do."

Phelps retired shortly after the London Olympics in 2012, but made a comeback at the 2016 Rio Olympics before retiring again. Considered the benchmark for greatness, Phelps is in a league of his own with a record 23 gold medals over four Olympic Games.

He also said the presence of fans in the U.S. Olympic Trials should boost the confidence of the competitors. USA Swimming allowed nearly 50% seating capacity, with cardboard cutouts occupying most empty seats.

"You get that electricity from the fans. I got goose bumps when I walked into the arena tonight," Phelps said.

