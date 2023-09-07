“We need more people to open up and communicate” - Michael Phelps speaks on destigmatizing mental health in sports

Swimming legend and mental health advocate Michael Phelps has expressed his aspirations to destigmatize mental health issues in every sport.

In an interview with Diane Macedo of ABC News Live, along with U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy, Phelps shared his personal struggles and his dedication to raising awareness and providing support to others.

Michael Phelps disclosed that he chose to speak out about his mental health because he was personally dealing with depression and anxiety, which led him to seek professional assistance.

His goal was to assist individuals facing similar challenges and reduce the suicide rate. Phelps emphasized that mental health is an ongoing struggle, and he takes pride in his willingness to be vulnerable and open about his experiences.

"For me, I opened up about mental health because it was something I was struggling with and I sought medical attention. I got professional help. For me, I want those who are suffering the way I was or struggling the same way I was to get the help and care they need. I have gone through ups and downs with depression and anxiety, and this is something I know is an everyday challenge. I just want to help as many people out there as I can and hopefully lower the suicide rate."

When questioned about whether mental health issues are more stigmatized among athletes, Phelps confirmed this to be the case, citing his own experiences as an example. He explained that during his career, he felt compelled to hide any signs of weakness from his competitors.

Nevertheless, he later realized that prioritizing both his physical and mental well-being not only improved his performance as an athlete but also enriched his personal life.

"Yes, I think for me, throughout my career, I couldn't give that sign of weakness to my competitors by showing that vulnerability. But I think since I retired, I feel like you are working with your physical and mental health. Why can't we be superheroes?"

Michael Phelps expressed his wish that more individuals would be inspired to follow his example and openly address their mental health issues.

"I think so, and I hope so. I think the more we are our authentic selves, open up, and talk about all this, the more people will follow our lead. We need more people to open up and communicate."

Michael Phelps gives his verdict on the US Open

Michael Phelps, the legendary swimmer often hailed as the greatest of all time in the water, has shared his insights on the US Open.

During an interview with US Open media, Phelps offered his predictions, stating,

"On the men's side, it's going to be tough to beat Alcarez. Coco is playing great right now. It'll be interesting to see how things mix up down the stretch. But there are a lot of studs and a lot of exciting tennis."