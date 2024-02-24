What led to Ryan Lochte's suspension right after the Rio Olympics? Moments that led to the incident which changed his life forever

Ryan Lochte stands second behind Michael Phelps in terms of most Olympic medals won by a swimmer. He has clinched 12 Olympic medals from four Olympics, including six gold.

However, Lochte was mired in a controversy after the 2016 Rio Olympics. The Olympian was suspended for allegedly fabricating a robbery incident at a gas station in Rio. Lochte, along with fellow swimmers Jack Conger and Gunnar Bentz, with whom he secured a gold medal in the men's 4x200m freestyle relay, and Jimmy Feigen, claimed of being robbed at gunpoint.

The swimmers made the accusation in the early hours of August 14, 2016. According to their account, the swimmers were forced out of their taxi at gunpoint by armed men showing police badges. Further, as per Lochte's initial account, the men took their money and wallet while leaving his cell phone and other credentials.

However, according to Rio's civil police chief, Fernando Veloso, no robbery was committed against the swimmers, and accused the swimmers of fabricating the story when they were confronted by the security guards for vandalizing the gas station.

According to reports, the swimmers were involved in breaking the soap dispenser in the bathroom, damaging a door, and tearing down a sign at a gas station near Casa Franca while intoxicated following a night out.

"I was just headed to a dark, dark place" - Ryan Lochte on the aftermath of the 2016 Rio incident

Ryan Lochte was suspended by the USA Swimming for 10 months.

Ryan Lochte was handed a 10-month suspension following the incident. He was barred from competing in any domestic and International competitions, including the 2017 National Championships, which was a lead-up event for the 2017 FINA World Championships in Budapest.

Lochte had to serve the community for 20 hours. He was dropped by four major sponsors, including Speedo, Airweave, Ralph Lauren, and Syneron Candela. Lochte, along with the other swimmers involved in the incident, were prohibited from attending the year-end Golden Goggles celebration in 2016.

All the financial earnings from the USA Swimming and the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee were dismissed. Adding to the above punishments and suspensions, he was also denied access to the U.S. Olympic training centers. The veteran swimmer was also restricted from joining the American squad for the White House visit after the 2016 Olympics.

While speaking to The Guardian, Lochte expressed the despair he went through following the incident.

"I was just headed to a dark, dark place."