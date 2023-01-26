When and where to buy 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials tickets?

With the Paris Olympics right around the corner, it remains to be seen which athletes will make it to the games. The United States is not short of exceptional athletes who must surely be impatient to head to Paris. However, they must first qualify for the games at the United States Olympic Trials.
The trials are set to be held from June 15 to June 23, 2024 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The trials will see the best athletes in the country compete for a spot at the Paris Olympics and will be a spectacle filled with talent. Tickets for the 2024 U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials will go on sale to the general public on February 1, 2023 (Wednesday), but only All-Session tickets will be available initially.
As reported by SwimSwam, a USA Swimming spokesperson recently revealed that a link for general ticket sales will be available by next week. Group, single, and multi-session tickets will be available on a later date to be announced by USA Swimming.
The United States national team, coaches, and family members were given access to All-Session tickets late last year on November 28 followed by USA Swimming, U.S. Masters Swimming, and Indiana Sports Corps members who were given access on December 1.
The trials will see a total of 17 sessions, consisting of eight prelims and nine finals, two more than the usual 15 after news from Paris that there will be a new nine-day swimming schedule.
Olympic Trials schedule
Here is the order of events for the swimming trials as confirmed by USA Swimming:
SATURDAY, JUNE 15, 2024
Heats
W 100 Butterlfy
W 400 Freestyle
M 100 Breaststroke
M 400 Freestyle
Semi-finals and finals
W 100 Butterfly Semis
M 400 Freestyle Final
W 400 Freestyle Final
M 100 Breaststroke Semis
SUNDAY, JUNE 16
Heats
M 200 Freestyle
M 400 IM
W 100 Breaststroke
M 100 Backstroke
W 200 Freestyle
Semi-finals and finals
M 400 IM Final
W 100 Butterfly Final
M 200 Freestyle Semi
W 100 Breaststroke Semi
M 100 Backstroke Semi
M 100 Breaststroke Final
W 200 Freestyle Semi
MONDAY, JUNE 17
Heats
W 400 IM
W 100 Backstroke
M 800 Freestyle
Semi-finals and finals
W 400 IM Final
M 200 Freestyle Final
W 100 Backstroke Semi
M 100 Backstroke Final
W 100 Breaststroke Final
W 200 Freestyle Final
TUESDAY, JUNE 18
Heats
M 200 Butterfly
M 100 Freestyle
W 1500 Freestyle
W 100 Freestyle
M 200 Breaststroke
Semi-finals and finals
M 100 Freestyle Semi
M 200 Butterfly Semi
W 100 Backstroke Final
M 800 Freestyle Final
W 100 Freestyle Semi
M 200 Breaststroke Semi
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 19
Heats
W 200 Breaststroke
M 200 Backstroke
W 200 Butterfly
Semi-finals and finals
W 100 Freestyle Final
M 200 Butterfly Final
M 200 Breaststroke Final
W 1500 Freestyle Final
M 200 Backstroke Semi
W 200 Breaststroke Semi
W 200 Butterfly Semi
M 100 Freestyle Final
THURSDAY, JUNE 20
Heats
W 200 Backstroke
M 50 Freestyle
M 200 IM
Semi-finals and finals
W 200 Butterfly Final
M 200 Backstroke Final
W 200 Backstroke Semi
W 200 Breaststroke Final
M 200 IM Semi
M 50 Freestyle Semi
FRIDAY, JUNE 21
Heats
M 100 Butterfly
W 200 IM
W 800 Freestyle
Semi-finals and finals
M 50 Freestyle Final
W 200 Backstroke Final
M 200 IM Final
M 100 Butterfly Semi
W 200 IM Semi
SATURDAY, JUNE 22
Heats
W 50 Freestyle
M 1500 Freestyle
Semi-finals and finals
M 100 Butterfly Final
W 50 Freestyle Semi
W 200 IM Final
W 800 Freestyle Final
SUNDAY, JUNE 23
Semi-finals and finals
W 50 Freestyle Final
M 1500 Freestyle Final