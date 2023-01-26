When and where to buy 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials tickets?

With the Paris Olympics right around the corner, it remains to be seen which athletes will make it to the games. The United States is not short of exceptional athletes who must surely be impatient to head to Paris. However, they must first qualify for the games at the United States Olympic Trials.

The trials are set to be held from June 15 to June 23, 2024 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The trials will see the best athletes in the country compete for a spot at the Paris Olympics and will be a spectacle filled with talent. Tickets for the 2024 U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials will go on sale to the general public on February 1, 2023 (Wednesday), but only All-Session tickets will be available initially.

A general view of Lucas Oil Stadium before the 2022 CFP National Championship game

As reported by SwimSwam, a USA Swimming spokesperson recently revealed that a link for general ticket sales will be available by next week. Group, single, and multi-session tickets will be available on a later date to be announced by USA Swimming.

The United States national team, coaches, and family members were given access to All-Session tickets late last year on November 28 followed by USA Swimming, U.S. Masters Swimming, and Indiana Sports Corps members who were given access on December 1.

The trials will see a total of 17 sessions, consisting of eight prelims and nine finals, two more than the usual 15 after news from Paris that there will be a new nine-day swimming schedule.

Spectators attend the Olympic Games handover ceremony on August 8, 2021 in Paris, France.

Olympic Trials schedule

Here is the order of events for the swimming trials as confirmed by USA Swimming:

SATURDAY, JUNE 15, 2024

Heats

W 100 Butterlfy

W 400 Freestyle

M 100 Breaststroke

M 400 Freestyle

Semi-finals and finals

W 100 Butterfly Semis

M 400 Freestyle Final

W 400 Freestyle Final

M 100 Breaststroke Semis

SUNDAY, JUNE 16

Heats

M 200 Freestyle

M 400 IM

W 100 Breaststroke

M 100 Backstroke

W 200 Freestyle

Semi-finals and finals

M 400 IM Final

W 100 Butterfly Final

M 200 Freestyle Semi

W 100 Breaststroke Semi

M 100 Backstroke Semi

M 100 Breaststroke Final

W 200 Freestyle Semi

MONDAY, JUNE 17

Heats

W 400 IM

W 100 Backstroke

M 800 Freestyle

Semi-finals and finals

W 400 IM Final

M 200 Freestyle Final

W 100 Backstroke Semi

M 100 Backstroke Final

W 100 Breaststroke Final

W 200 Freestyle Final

TUESDAY, JUNE 18

Heats

M 200 Butterfly

M 100 Freestyle

W 1500 Freestyle

W 100 Freestyle

M 200 Breaststroke

Semi-finals and finals

M 100 Freestyle Semi

M 200 Butterfly Semi

W 100 Backstroke Final

M 800 Freestyle Final

W 100 Freestyle Semi

M 200 Breaststroke Semi

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 19

Heats

W 200 Breaststroke

M 200 Backstroke

W 200 Butterfly

Semi-finals and finals

W 100 Freestyle Final

M 200 Butterfly Final

M 200 Breaststroke Final

W 1500 Freestyle Final

M 200 Backstroke Semi

W 200 Breaststroke Semi

W 200 Butterfly Semi

M 100 Freestyle Final

THURSDAY, JUNE 20

Heats

W 200 Backstroke

M 50 Freestyle

M 200 IM

Semi-finals and finals

W 200 Butterfly Final

M 200 Backstroke Final

W 200 Backstroke Semi

W 200 Breaststroke Final

M 200 IM Semi

M 50 Freestyle Semi

FRIDAY, JUNE 21

Heats

M 100 Butterfly

W 200 IM

W 800 Freestyle

Semi-finals and finals

M 50 Freestyle Final

W 200 Backstroke Final

M 200 IM Final

M 100 Butterfly Semi

W 200 IM Semi

SATURDAY, JUNE 22

Heats

W 50 Freestyle

M 1500 Freestyle

Semi-finals and finals

M 100 Butterfly Final

W 50 Freestyle Semi

W 200 IM Final

W 800 Freestyle Final

SUNDAY, JUNE 23

Semi-finals and finals

W 50 Freestyle Final

M 1500 Freestyle Final

