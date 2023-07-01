When and where to watch the Senior National Aquatic Championship 2023?

The 76th edition of Senior National Aquatic Championship 2023 is all set to take place from July 2-5 this year. GMC Balayogi Sports Complex in Hyderabad, Telangana, will host the prestigious event.

The Championship, which will begin on Sunday, will witness Indian swimmers in different competitions - Freestyle, Butterfly, Breaststroke, Individual Medley, and Backstroke. The relay events are also included in the Championships.

When to watch the Senior National Aquatic Championship 2023?

The 76th edition of Senior National Aquatic Championship 2023 will begin on July 2 and will conclude on July 5, as mentioned above. The event will start at 10 AM IST, according to the official listing.

How to watch the Senior National Aquatic Championship 2023 Live?

The 76th edition of the National Aquatic Championship/ National Swimming Championship is one of the major sporting events in the country this year. The upcoming national event is the final qualification tournament before the expiry of the Asia Games Championships' deadline for the selection.

Notably, the World Aquatics has included the National Swimming Championship as one of the official qualification events for the upcoming Olympics in Paris next year. The swimmers will look to go all in, as there is so much up for grabs.

The viewers can keep an eye on Indian stars through the live streaming available on the official YouTube channel of the Swimming Federation of India. The event will have two sessions daily - morning and evening. The Men's 400m Freestyle event will kick-start the championship.

The Swimming Federation of India has made sure to give a full viewing experience of the event as they have come up with an exclusive live page for the event also. Apart from the live streaming on the YouTube channel, the viewers can also look at the official page to keep themselves updated on the results.

The viewers can follow all the live updates of the championships on the official page - https://www.swimming.org.in/live-page/.

Poll : 0 votes