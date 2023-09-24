Who is Dhinidhi Desinghu? All you need to know about the 13-year-old national freestyle swimming champion

The Asian Games 2023 is underway in Hangzhou, China with 655 Indian athletes competing in the multi-sport event. Indian swimmer Dhinidhi Desinghu will be the youngest to represent the country in the ongoing edition of the Asian Games.

Dhinidhi Desinghu created three new national records in the ongoing year. She created the record in the Women's 200m freestyle event with a timing of 2:04.24.

Dhinidhi also created a record in the 100m freestyle girls event with a timing of 57.67 seconds. She erased Maana Patel's nine-year-old record to get her name in the books.

The third record broken by the 13-year-old swimmer was in the 200m Butterfly event for girls. Karnataka girls Tanishi Gupta (2:21.45) and Dhinidhi Desinghu (2:22.18) broke Apeksha Fernandes's record of 2:23.67, which was set in 2019.

Both Tanishi and Dhinidhi broke the national record. However, Tanishi Gupta holds the current record for finishing the event in a shorter duration when compared to Dhinidhi.

Dhinidhi Desinghu hails from Bengaluru and has made a name for herself in the Indian swimming circuit. She has been at her best this year and hopes to put up a show when she takes the stage at the Asian Games 2023.

Which events will Dhinidhi Desinghu compete at the Asian Games 2023?

The talented youngster will compete in the women’s 200m freestyle, 4X200 freestyle relay and 4X100 freestyle relay events.

Dhinidhi Desinghu might be amongst the least experienced players when it comes to representing the country on the international stage.

However, the 13-year-old player has huge potential and will look to cause upsets to top swimmers competing in the across three events at the Asian Games 2023.

