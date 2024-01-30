"Women's records mean nothing if they're set by men" - Riley Gaines on transgender athlete breaking women's collegiate records

Riley Gaines has criticized transgender athelete Sadie Schreiner, formerly Camden, who broke two women's collegiate records at the Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT).

Sadie Rose Schreiner, who placed 19th in high school men's division 100-meter race last year, set a new record on Dec. 8 in the 300-meter women's track record.

The RIT sophomore was allowed to compete in the women's category and was named "Liberty League Women's Track & Field Performer of the Week" on Monday.

Gaines, a former NCAA swimmer, said:

"The thing that never happens happened again. Male, Sadie (Camden) Schreiner, broke two more women's collegiate records @RITigers."

She added:

"Women's records mean nothing if they're set by men".

The ritathletics portal states that she placed first in the 200 and 300 metre races and was a member of the winning 1,600 metre relay team at RIT's first Friday meet of the indoor season.

It highlighted that the transgender athlete set records:

"Rose set program record times in the 200 (25.27) and the 300 (40.78), qualifying for the Atlantic Region Championship for both events. She now has the top-two times in those events in RIT program history."

The institute added that she ran the last leg for the winning RIT team in the 1,600 relay clocking 4:17.29. As such, RIT declared Rose "Liberty League Weekly Honor".

Gaines, a vocal critic of transgender female athletes in women's sports, had earlier called out RIT saying:

"This happens a lot for something that never happens @RITTFXC."

Riley Gaines calls out Lia Thomas for suing World Aquatics to participate as a woman in elite-level swimming competitions

Gaines, 23, also criticized Lia Thomas, the first transgender woman to win an NCAA swimming event, for taking legal action to participate as a woman in elite-level swimmng competitions.

The competitive swimmer said on X that the only people who have to sue to be recognized as women are men.

In an earlier interview, Gaines said there's a lot that goes into competing at the highest level. She pointed out:

"This was the first time that I became aware of a swimmer named Lia Thomas. Unbeknownst to me at the time, this was a male. This person came out of nowhere their senior year. They were leading the country by multiple seconds in multiple events."

Gaines also recently shared a post by American surfer Bethany Hamilton, who said:

"Male-bodied athletes should not be competing in female sports. Period."

