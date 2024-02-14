World Aquatics Championships 2024 Swimming Day 3 Results: Double gold for USA in the Men’s and Women’s 100m backstroke

Day 3 of the swimming events at the World Aquatics Championships 2024 concluded with the American squad bagging three medals, including two gold and one bronze medal.

While the championships in Doha, Qatar, commenced on February 2 and will wrap up on February 18, the swimming events began on February 11. American swimmer Hunter Armstrong secured the gold medal in the men's 100m backstroke after clocking a spectacular 52.68 seconds and leaving behind Hugo Gonzalez and Apostolos Christou, who clocked 52.70 and 53.36 seconds, respectively.

The American squad earned their second gold medal in the women's 100m backstroke with Claire Curzan registering 58.29 seconds. Iona Anderson and Ingrid Wilm finished behind the American swimmer after recording 59.12 and 59.18 seconds, respectively.

Luke Hobson of the U.S. had to settle for third position after clocking 1:45.26 and finishing behind Sunwoo Hwang (1:44.75) and Danas Rapsys (1:45.05).

World Aquatics Championships 2024: Swimming Day 3: Full Results

Claire Curzon looks on before the Women's 100 Meter Freestyle Final during the TYR Pro Swim Series Mission Viejo at Marguerite Aquatics Center on May 18, 2023, in Mission Viejo, California.

Day 3 of the competitions featured the finals for women's 1500m freestyle, 100m backstroke, 100m Breaststroke, and men's 200m freestyle and 100m backstroke. The results for the Day 3 final swimming events at the World Aquatics Championships 2024 are given below.

Men's 200m freestyle at World Aquatics Championships 2024:

Sunwoo Hwang (KOR) - 1:44.75 Danas Rapsys (LTU) - 1:45.05 Luke Hobson (USA) - 1:45.26 Lukas Martens (GER) - 1:45.33 Rafael Miroslaw (GER) - 1:45.84 Duncan Scott (GBR) - 1:45.86 Elijah Winnington (AUS) - 1:46.20 Guilherme Costa (BRA) - 1:46.87

Women's 1500m freestyle at World Aquatics Championships 2024:

Simone Quadarella (ITA) - 15:46.99 Bingjie Li (CHN) - 15:56.62 Isabel Gose (GER) - 15:57.55 Eve Thomas (NZL) - 16:09.43 Anastasiia Kirpichnikova (FRA) - 16:12.98 Peiqi Yang (CHN) - 16:13.08 Maddy Gough (AUS) - 16:16.85 Kristel Kobrich (CHI) - 16:18.90

Women's 100m backstroke World Aquatics Championships 2024:

Claire Curzan (USA) - 58.29 Iona Anderson (AUS) - 59.12 Ingrid Wilm (CAN) - 59.18 Jaclyn Barclay (AUS) - 59.28 Lauren Cox (GBR) - 59.60 Kathleen Dawson (GBR) - 1:00.42 Maaike De Waard (NED) - 1:00.64 Kira Toussaint (NED) - 1:00.73

Men's 100m backstroke World Aquatics Championships 2024:

Hunter Armstrong (USA) - 52.68 Hugo Gonzalez (ESP) - 52.70 Apostolos Christou (GRE) - 53.36 Evangelos Makrygiannis (GRE) - 53.38 Pieter Coetze (RSA) - 53.51 Roman Mityukov (SUI) - 53.64 Miroslav Knedla (CZE) - 53.74 Jack Akins (USA) - 54.50

Women's 100m Breaststroke:

Qianting Tang (CHN) - 1:05.27 Tes Schouten (NED) - 1:05.82 Siobhan Bernadette Haughey (HKG) - 1:05.92 Kotryna Teterevkova (LTU) - 1:06.02 Mona MC Sharry (IRL) - 1:06.42 Alina Zmushka (NIA) - 1:06.58 Chang Yang (CHN) - 1:06.75 Sophie Angus (CAN) - 1:07.09