World Aquatics Championships 2024 Swimming Day 4 Results: Team USA claims gold in mixed 4x100 medley relay

Day 4 of swimming at the World Aquatics Championships unveiled five new world champions after some intense races. There were also a handful of semi-finals on tap on Wednesday, resulting in a day of incredible excitement for fans.

Getting things underway in Doha was the men's 800m freestyle, a densely packed field with the top three qualifiers separated by less than a second. As the race began, Australia’s Elijah Winnington and Italian Gregorio Paltrinieri exchanged the lead, but European record holder Daniel Wiffen managed to sneak out to the front with the last few laps to go. Wiffen held on for gold, while Winnington and Paltrinieri settled for silver and bronze, respectively.

The next final queued up at the World Aquatics Championships was the women's 200m freestyle. As expected, Hong Kong's Siobhan Haughey was the dominant force throughout the race, swimming under the world record pace for the first 150m of the race. While she lost touch with the record in her last 50, she did walk away with the win.

New Zealand's 400m freestyle gold medalist Erika Fairweather came in second, while Australian Brianna Throssell managed to claim third place.

Up next at the World Aquatics Championships was the men's 200m butterfly. Coming into the finals, all eight were separated by less than a second, promising a thrilling race for audiences. However, Tomoru Honda and Alberto Razzetti were quick to distance themselves from the rest of the field as soon as the race began.

While the two were neck and neck till the last 50m, Honda eventually pulled through for gold, while Razzetti settled for silver. Behind them, the fight for bronze was impossibly tight, with Australian Martin Espernberger narrowly taking the medal at the end.

Next in the lineup at the World Aquatics Championships was the men's 50m breaststroke. Seven of the eight finalists clocked time under 27 seconds in their semis, leaving fans impossibly excited for the race.

The finals lived up to the expectations, with Sam Williamson resetting the Australian and Oceanic records to give Australia their first gold of the meet. Behind him, Nicolo Martinenghi and Nic Fink claimed silver and bronze, while Great Britain's Adam Peaty missed out on a podium finish by 0.28 seconds.

The finals that capped off the day at the World Aquatics Championships was the mixed 4x100m medley relay. Team USA dominated the field without much effort, taking home gold. Australia came in second, while Great Britain settled for bronze.

Meanwhile, the semifinals of the day at the World Aquatics Championships, also brought plenty of action with them. Freshly crowned world record holder in the 100m freestyle, Pan Zhanle, topped the chart for the event, while Australian teen sensation Iona Anderson finished first in the semifinals for the women's 50m backstroke.

Denmark's Helena Rosendahl Bach will lead the eight finalists of the women's 200m butterfly, and Carson Foster tops the pack for the men's 200m individual medley.

World Aquatics Championships Day 4: Full Results

Here are the full results for the finals on day 4 at the World Aquatics Championships:

Men's 800m Freestyle Finals

Daniel Wiffen (IRL) — 7:40.94 Elijah Winnington (AUS) – -7:42.95 Gregorio Paltrinieri (ITA) — 7:42.98 Sven Schwarz (GER) — 7:44.29 Kristof Rasovsky (HUN) — 7:44.42 Victor Johansson (SWE) — 7:47.08 Luca de Tullio (ITA) — 7:49.79 Mykhailo Romanchuk (UKR) — 7:54.51

Women's 200m Freestyle Finals

Siobhan Haughey (HKG) — 1:54.89 Erika Fairweather (NZL) — 1:55.77 Brianna Throssell (AUS) — 1:56.00 Barbora Seemanova (CZE) — 1:56.13 Maria Costa (BRA) — 1:56.85 Nikolett Padar (HUN) — 1:56.89 Shayna Jack (AUS) — 1:57.24 Ai Yanhan (CHN) — 1:57.53

Men's 200m Butterfly Finals

Tomoru Honda (JPN) — 1:53.88 Alberto Razzetti (ITA) — 1:54.65 Martin Espernberger (AUT) — 1:55.16 Michal Chmielewski (POL) — 1:55.36 Kregor Zirk (EST) — 1:55.48 Richard Marton (HUN) — 1:55.76 Lewis Clareburt (NZL) — 1:55.86 Matthew Sates (RSA) — 1:57.23

Men's 50m Breaststroke Final

Sam Williamson (AUS) — 26.32 Nicolo Martinenghi (ITA) — 26.39 Nic Fink (USA) — 26.49 Adam Peaty (GBR) — 26.77 Lucas Matzerath (GER) — 26.80 Simone Cerasuolo (ITA) — 26.93 Mikel Schreuders (ARU) — 26.97 Peter Stevens (SLO) — 27.07

Mixed 4x100m Medley Relay Finals

USA — 3:40.22 Australia — 3:43.12 Great Britain — 3:45.09 Poland — 3:46.04 Greece — 3:46.69 Italy — 3:47.29 Sweden — 3:47.46 Japan — 3:47.60

This is what the semifinals on day four of the World Aquatics Championships looked like:

Men's 100m Freestyle Semifinals

Pan Zhanle (CHN) — 47.73 Alessandro Miressi (ITA) — 47.88 Hwang Sunwoo (KOR) — 47.93 Nandor Nemeth (HUN) — 47.96 Andrej Barna (SRB) — 48.05 Wang Haoyu (CHN) — 48.11 Matt King (USA) — 48.17 Matt Richards (GBR) — 48.22

Women's 50m Backstroke Semifinals

Iona Anderson (AUS) — 27.51 Lauren Cox (GBR) — 27.55 Claire Curzan (USA) — 27.65 Ingrid Wilm (CAN) — 27.68 Theodora Drakou (GRE) — 28.00 Adela Piskorska (POL) — 28.06 Louise Hansson (SWE) / Kira Toussaint (NED) — 28.13 (tie)

Women's 200m Butterfly Semifinals

Helena Rosendahl Bach (DEN) — 2:07.45 Rachel Klinker (USA) — 2:07.70 Laura Stephens (GBR) — 2:07.97 Boglarka Kapas (HUN) — 2:08.48 Ma Yonghui (CHN) — 2:08.73 Dalma Sebestyen (HUN) — 2:09.14 Park Sujin (KOR) — 2:09.22 Lana Pudar (BIH) — 2:09.42

Men's 200m Individual Medley Semifinals

Carson Foster (USA) — 1:57.13 Shaine Casas (USA) — 1:57.62 Duncan Scott (GBR) — 1:57.83 Daiya Seto (JPN) — 1:57.85 Alberto Razzetti (ITA) — 1:58.21 Finlay Knox (CAN) — 1:58.50 Lewis Clareburt (NZL) — 1:58.59 Zhang Zhanshou (CHN) — 1:58.98