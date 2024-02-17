World Aquatics Championships 2024 Swimming Day 6 Results: Kate Douglass clinches silver, Claire Curzan tops the 200m backstroke semifinals

The sixth day of swimming at the World Aquatics Championships saw multiple records get broken. With five finals and multiple semifinals, fans were treated to some delightful action in the pool.

Getting the day going was the women’s 100m freestyle. The race promised to be a thriller, and the top eight certainly delivered.

On her way to win, Dutchwoman Marrit Steenbergen broke the national record that she set in the semifinals just a day earlier. 200m freestyle champion Siobhan Haughey finished with a silver, and Shayna Jack cruised to an easy bronze.

The next final on tap at the World Aquatics Championships was the women's 200m breaststroke. The Netherlands saw another record-breaking performance, as Tes Schouten stormed to gold with a time of 2:19.81. Her breaching the 2:20 barrier sets a new Dutch record and places her ninth on the all-time list for the event.

The second position went to America's Late Douglass, who clocked a 2.20.91, and Canadian Sydney Pickrem narrowly missed out on a personal best.

Meanwhile, Dong Zhihao was the gold medalist for the men's 200m breaststroke at the World Aquatics Championships. Zhihao, who holds the world junior record in the event, clinched his first major international title on the back of a personal best of 2:07.94. Following him in second place was Dutchman Caspar Corbeau, while Nic Fink claimed bronze.

Earlier in the day, in the men's 200m backstroke finals, Hugo Gonzalez was crowned the World Champion in a close battle. Gonzalez and Swiss Roman Mityukov were neck and neck throughout the race before the eventual champion managed to pull ahead by a mere 0.10 seconds. Joining them on the podium was Russian Pieter Coetze with a time of 1:55.99.

The last race of the day at the World Aquatics Championships was the men's 4x200m freestyle relay. The American men got off to a dominant start before Pan Zhanle, the newly minted World Champion in the 100m freestyle, helped China close in on their rivals.

In this already intense race, Korea turned up the heat by sneaking into Hwang Sunwoo’s 1:43.76 split. Eventually, China stormed to gold, Korea took home silver, while the US was forced to settle for bronze.

The four semifinals on Day 6 of the World Aquatics Championships were full of impressive swimming. Claire Curzan was the star of the show, topping the charts with a 2:07.01. Curzan is already the gold medalist in the 50 and 100m backstroke, and now she has the chance to complete a hat-trick.

19-year-old Diogo Ribeiro wowed the field in the men's 100m butterfly while Australia’s Cameron McEvoy took the top seed in the men's 50m freestyle. Lastly, Sarah Sjostrom leads the pack going into the women’s 50m butterfly final at the World Aquatics Championships.

World Aquatics Championships Day 6: Full Results

Here are the full results from the sixth day of action at the World Aquatics Championships:

Women's 100m Freestyle Finals

Marrit Steenbergen (NED), 52.26 Siobhan Haughey (HKG), 52.56 Shayna Jack (AUS), 52.83 Kate Douglass (USA), 53.02 Anna Hopkin (GBR), 53.09 Stephanie Balduccini (BRA), 54.05 Kornelia Fiedkiewicz (POL), 54.06 Barbora Seemanova (CZE), 54.64

Women's 200m Breaststroke Finals

Tes Schouten (NED), 2:19.81 Kate Douglass (USA), 2:20.91 Sydney Pickrem (CAN), 2:22.94 Alina Zmushka (NIA), 2:24.44 Mona McSharry (IRL), 2:24.89 Kristyna Horska (CZE), 2:25.34 Gabrielle Silva (BRA), 2:25.66 Lisa Mamie (SUI), 2:26.23

Men's 200m Backstroke Finals

Hugo Gonzalez (ESP), 1:55.30 Roman Mityukov (SUI), 1:55.40 Pieter Coetze (RSA), 1:55.99 Jack Aikins (USA), 1:56.21 Lee Juho (KOR), 1:56.38 Apostolos Siskos (GRE), 1:56.64 Adam Telegdy (HUN), 1:56.66 Kai van Westering (NED), 1:57.19

Men's 200m Breaststroke Finals

Dong Zhihao (CHN), 2:07.94 Caspar Corbeau (NED), 2:08.24 Nic Fink (USA), 2:08.85 Jake Foster (USA), 2:09.31 Ikuru Hiroshima (JPN), 2:09.37 Matti Mattsson (FIN), 2:09.80 Arno Kamminga (NED), 2:10.06 Erik Persson (SWE), 2:10.21

Men's 4x200m Freestyle Relay Finals

China, 7:01.84 South Korea, 7:01.94 United States, 7:02.08 Great Britain, 7:05.09 Italy, 7:07.00 Greece, 7:09.10 Lithuania, 7:11.57 Spain, 7:11.65

This is a breakdown of the semifinals at the World Aquatics Championships

Men's 100m Butterfly Semifinals

Diogo Ribeiro (POR), 51.30 Jakub Majerski (POL), 51.33 Simon Bucher (AUT), 51.39 Mario Molla Yanes (ESP), 51.48 Chad Le Clos (RSA), 51.70 Josif Miladinov (BUL), 51.72 Nyls Korstanje (NED), 51.75 Zach Harting (USA), 51.78

Women's 200m Backstroke Semifinals

Claire Curzan (USA), 2:07.01 Jaclyn Barclay (AUS), 2:08.85 Eszter Szabo-Feltothy (HUN), 2:09.42 Anastasiya Shkurdai (NIA), 2:09.76 Gabriela Georgieva (BUL), 2:09.95 Laura Bernat (POL), 2:10.00 Dora Molnar (HUN), 2:10.31 Freya Colbert (GBR), 2:10.67

Men's 50m Freestyle Semifinals

Cameron McEvoy (AUS), 21.23 Vladyslav Bukhov (UKR), 21.38 Ben Proud (GBR), 21.54 Bjorn Seeliger (SWE), 21.67 Kristian Gkolomeev (GRE), 21.72 Kenzo Simons (NED), 21.73 Isaac Cooper (AUS), 21.74 Michael Andrew (USA), 21.77

Women's 50m Butterfly Semifinals

Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 25.08 Melanie Henique (FRA), 25.27 Farida Osman (EGY), 25.80 Yu Yiting (CHN) / Alexandria Perkins (AUS), 25.81 – Erin Gallagher (RSA), 25.86 Brianna Throssell (AUS), 25.98 Angelina Köhler (GER), 25.79