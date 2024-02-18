World Aquatics Championships 2024 Swimming Day 7 Results: Claire Curzan clinches her third gold, Hunter Armstrong qualifies for 50m backstroke finals

On Day 7 of the swimming events at the World Aquatics Championships 2024, the fans witnessed some thrilling action in the pool with six final and three semifinal events.

The swimming events began on February 11, with the Championships commencing on February 2 in Doha, Qatar. The Championships will come to a close on February 18.

The American squad bagged two medals on Day 7 of the swimming events. Claire Curzan maintained her exceptional winning streak by being victorious in the women's 200m backstroke. She clocked an impressive 2:05.77 to leave behind Jaclyn Barclay and Anastasiya Shkurdai, who recorded 2:07.03 and 2:09.08, respectively.

The American mixed squad, including Hunter Armstrong, Matt King, Curzan, and Douglass finished in third place behind the Chinese and Australian squad in the mixed 4x100m freestyle relay. While the Chinese and Australian squad recorded 3:21.18 and 3:21.78, respectively, the American squad registered 3:22.28.

Armstrong and Andrew secured the spots to compete in the men's 50m backstroke finals on Day 8 of the 2024 World Aquatics Championships after clocking 24.43 and 24.70 seconds, respectively. Douglass will be seen competing in the 50m freestyle finals after clocking 24.24 seconds in qualifications.

Results for men's swimming events results on Day 7 of the World Aquatics Championships 2024

Michael Andrew qualifies for men's 50m backstroke in Doha at the 2024 World Aquatics Championships.

Men's 50m Freestyle

Vladyslav Bukhov (UKR) - 21.44 Cameron McEvoy (AUS) - 21.45 Benjamin Proud (GBR) - 21.53 Michael Andrew (USA) - 21.71 Isaac Cooper (AUS) - 21.77 Kenzo Simons (NED) - 21.81 Bjoern Seeliger (SWE) - 21.83 Kristian Gkolomeev (GRE) - 21.84

Men's 100m Butterfly

Diogo Matos Ribeiro (POR) - 51.17 Simon Bucher (AUT) - 51.28 Jakub Majerski (POL) - 51.32 Nyls Korstanje (NED) - 51.41 Chad Le Clos (RSA) - 51.48 Zach Harting (USA) - 51.68 Mario Molla Yanes (ESP) - 51.72 Josif Miladinov (BUL) - 51.73

Results for women's swimming events results on Day 7 of the World Aquatics Championships 2024

Women's 50m Freestyle

Sarah Sjoestroem (SWE) - 24.63 Melanie Henique (FRA) - 25.44 Farida Osman (EGY) - 25.67 Erin Gakkagher (RSA) - 25.69 Angelina Kohler (GER) - 25.71 Alexandria Perkins (AUS) - 25.85 Anna Ntountounaki (GRE) - 25.89 Brianna Throssell (AUS) - 25.96

Women's 200m Backstroke

Claire Curzan(USA) - 2:05.77 Jaclyn Barclay (AUS) - 2:07.03 Anastasiya Shkurdai (NIA) - 2:09.08 Eszter Szabo-Feltothy (HUN) - 2:09.76 Luara Bernat (POL) - 2:09.92 Gabriela Georgieva (BUL) - 2:10.11 Dora Molnar (HUN) - 2:11.01 Freya Constance Colbert (GBR) - 2:11.22

Women's 800m Freestyle

Simona Quadarella (ITA) - 8:17.44 Isabel Gose (GER) - 8:17.53 Erika Fairweather (NZL) - 8:22.26 Eve Thomas (NZL) - 8:24.86 Agostina Hein (ARG) - 8:29.19 Ichika Kajimoto (JPN) - 8:29.24 Kiah Melverton (AUS) - 8:29.35 Ajna Kesely (HUN) - 8:29.83 Maddy Gough (AUS) - 8:36.43

Results for mixed swimming event results on Day 7 of the World Aquatics Championships 2024

Mixed 4x100m Freestyle Relay

China - 3:21.18 Australia - 3:21.78 USA - 3:22.28 Canada - 3:23.79 Italy - 3:24.40 Netherlands - 3:25.14 Slovakia - 3:29.88 Hongkong - 3:31.13