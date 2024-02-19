The last day of swimming at the World Aquatics Championships brought with it a mega showdown. Fans in Doha, Qatar, were treated to eight finals, capping off the tournament in the perfect manner.

Getting things underway was the men's 50m backstroke, where Australian Isaac Cooper set an Oceanic record with a time of 24.12s in the semifinals. Cooper continued the form on Sunday to clinch his first long-course world title, with Hunter Armstrong and Ksawery Masiuk joining him on the podium in second and third places respectively.

Up next at the World Aquatics Championships was the women's 50m breaststroke, where Lithuania’s Ruta Meilutyte surged to gold after a disappointing week otherwise. Chinese swimmer Tang Qianting finished 0.10 seconds after Meilutyte to win silver and set a new Asian record of 29.51, while Benedetta Pilato took home the bronze.

In the men's 1500m freestyle, the pool was dominated by Daniel Wiffen. The Irish swimmer had become Ireland's first World Aquatics Championships gold medalist when he won the 800m freestyle earlier this week. Wiffen followed this up with a 14:34.07 in the 1500m, winning his second title and setting a new personal best in the event.

Behind him, Florian Wellbrock and David Aubry were locked in an intense battle. Eventually, it was Wellbrock who claimed the silver, while Aubry was forced to settle for bronze.

The women's 50m freestyle was another exciting final at the World Aquatics Championships. Reigning World Champion in the event, Sarah Sjostrom, re-established her dominance, winning with a time of 23.69.

Behind her, Kate Douglass set an American record en route to her third medal in Doha, clocking a 23.91. Lastly, Poland’s Kasia Wasick took bronze, ducking under the 24-second mark as well.

The men's and women's 400m individual medley finals at the World Aquatics Championships were thrilling affairs. Lewis Clareburt and Freya Colbert finished first in the men's and women's races respectively. Britain’s Max Litchfield and Japan's Daiya Seto completed the men's podium, while Anastasia Gorbenko and Sara Franceschi finished second and third respectively in the women's race.

In the men's 4x100m medley relay at the World Aquatics Championships, it was the USA who took gold. The Netherlands took silver, and Italy managed to claim bronze. Meanwhile, the win in the women's 4x100m medley relay went to Australia. Sweden clocked a 3:56.35 for silver, while the initial race leader, Canada, settled for bronze.

World Aquatics Championships Day 8: Full finals results

Here are the full results from Day 8 of swimming at the World Aquatics Championships:

Men's 50m Backstroke

Isaac Cooper (AUS) — 24.13 Hunter Armstrong (USA) — 24.33 Ksawery Masiuk (POL) — 24.44 Pieter Coetze (RSA) — 24.59 Ole Braunschweig (GER) — 24.74 Hugo Gonzalez (ESP) — 24.77 Michele Lamberti (ITA) — 24.82 Michael Andrew (USA) — 24.86

Women's 50m Breaststroke

Ruta Meilutyte (LTU) — 29.40 Tang Qianting (CHN) — 29.51 Benedetta Pilato (ITA) — 30.01 Lara van Niekerk (RSA) — 30.47 Ida Hulkko (FIN) — 30.60 Piper Enge (USA) — 30.69 Veera Kivirinta (FIN) — 30.73 Mona McSharry (IRL) — 30.96

Men's 1500m Freestyle

Daniel Wiffen (IRL) — 14:34.07 Florian Wellbrock (GER) — 14:44.61 David Aubry (FRA) — 14:44.85 David Betlehem (HUN) — 14:46.44 Mykhailo Romanchuk (UKR) — 14:47.54 Sven Schwarz (GER) — 14:47.89 Fei Liwei (CHN) — 14:50.51 Kuzey Tuncelli (TUR) — 14:59.76

Women's 50m Freestyle

Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) — 23.69 Kate Douglass (USA) — 23.91 Kasia Wasick (POL) — 23.95 Shayna Jack (AUS) — 24.27 Taylor Ruck (CAN) — 24.50 Anna Hopkin (GBR) — 24.51 Kornelia Fiedkiewicz (POL) — 24.69 Michelle Coleman (SWE) — 24.79

Men's 400m Individual Medley

Lewis Clareburt (NZL) — 4:09.72 Max Litchfield (GBR) — 4:10.40 Daiya Seto (JPN) — 4:12.51 Carson Foster (USA) — 4:12.62 David Johnston (USA) / Alberto Razzetti (ITA) — 4:13.05 (tie) Lorne Wigginton (CAN) — 4:14.98 Balasz Hollo (HUN) — 4:19.66

Women's 400m Individual Medley

Freya Colbert (GBR) — 4:37.14 Anastasia Gorbenko (ISR) — 4:37.36 Sara Franceschi (ITA) — 4:37.86 Anja Crevar (SRB) — 4:38.93 Boglarka Kapas (HUN) — 4:39.78 Cyrielle Duhamel (FRA) — 4:41.95 Tess Cieplucha (CAN) — 4:43.02 Ichika Kajimoto (JPN) — 4:43.61

Men 4x100m Medley Relay

United States — 3:29.80 Netherlands — 3:31.23 Italy — 3:31.59 Canada — 3:32.89 Spain — 3:33.20 Austria — 3:34.62 Ireland — 3:35.28

Poland — Disqualified

Women's 4x100m Medley Relay

Australia — 3:55.98 Sweden — 3:56.35 Canada — 3:56.43 China — 3:59.16 Netherlands — 4:00.24 Italy — 4:00.34 Poland — 4:01.73 Hong Kong — 4:03.15