World Aquatics Championships 2024 Swimming Results: Kate Douglass sets new American record, Claire Curzan impresses, Simona Quadarella bags 2 golds

Over eight days of swimming action at the 2024 World Aquatics Championships, fans witnessed multiple records being broken as swimmers from all over the globe competed for glory.

One of the biggest stars of the show was America's Claire Curzan. Aged just 19, Curzan had a strong start to her outing when she claimed a silver in the 100m butterfly. Next, she went on to stun everyone, claiming a clean sweep of the backstroke events, winning the gold in the 50, 100, and 200m.

Curzan was also crowned the mixed 4x100m medley relay champion alongside her team. The University of Virginia student was awarded the “Best Female Swimmer at the World Aquatics Championships” for her incredible performances.

The winner of the “Best Male Swimmer" at the World Aquatics Championships was Ireland's Daniel Wiffen. The 22-year-old had the perfect week in Doha, winning gold in the 800m and 1500m freestyle, and becoming Ireland's first swimming World Champion.

Another shining star that unearthed in the Qatari capital was China's Pan Zhanle. Early in the tournament, the youngster set the world record in the men’s 100m freestyle, clocking a 46.80 for his split in the 4x100m relay. He followed up on this by taking the title in the individual 100m freestyle, 4x200m relay, and mixed 4x100m freestyle relay.

Another record-breaker at the World Aquatics Championships was America's Kate Douglass. Swimming on the final day of action in Doha, Douglass clocked 23.91 in the 50m freestyle, barrelling through the American record of 23.97 set by Simone Manuel at the 2017 Championships.

The 22-year-old was rewarded with a silver for her efforts, taking her medal tally from the event to five.

Italian Simona Quadarella also did her country proud at the World Aquatics Championships. She started off her campaign in Doha by racing to the win in the 1500m freestyle, before adding the 800m freestyle gold to her collection.

World Aquatics Championships: America tops medal tally with 20 podium finishes

With over 30 countries participating in the swimming events at the 2024 World Aquatics Championships, competition was fierce. However, it was America who emerged on top of the medal tally, having claimed 20 medals.

Of these 20 medals, eight were gold, and the rest were divided equally between silver and bronze. Claire Curzan individually claimed three of the eight golds, while Kate Douglass and Hunter Armstrong clinched one apiece. The three also contributed to the remaining wins, which came in the relay events at Doha.

Behind America in the medal tally were the People’s Republic of China and Australia. China claimed a total of 11 medals, seven of which were gold, while Australians were on the podium 16 times, but featured only thrice on the top step.