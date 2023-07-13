"Would not have changed anything": Caeleb Dressel reflects on his journey rejoining swimming after a mental break

Caeleb Dressel, the seven-time Olympic champion, recently made it to the finals of the US Nationals twice and achieved a time of 51.66 in the 100-meter butterfly event.

During a press conference at his second swim meet since the 2022 World Championships, Caeleb Dressel opened up about his journey through some critical moments in his life. Reflecting on his mental break, Dressel acknowledged that it was a challenging and lengthy process filled with ups and downs.

From initially being unsure if he would return to the water, he gradually became comfortable with swimming, even in lower-level finals, known as C-Finals. Regarding the time he took off before making a comeback, Caeleb Dressel expressed contentment with his decisions and the timing of his return to full training.

"Like I said, I would not have changed anything I did this year; I would not have changed the time I got back in or what time I got back to a full schedule. I have enjoyed it; I would not change anything, and it would give me more longevity in my career," Dressel said.

Caeleb Dressel - Phillips 66 National Championships

Caeleb Dressel also mentioned how he enjoyed the process of taking a break and recognized its positive effects on his personal growth:

"As a person, I learned a lot about myself being away from sports, which is something I haven’t really had and something I haven`t had for quite some time."

In a lighthearted manner, Dressel jokingly referred to his break as a retirement period since he wasn't actively involved in any swimming-related activities. However, he emphasized that he needed that time away and took it to prioritize his happiness.

Caeleb Dressel's poetic reflection: Confronting fear and embracing life's challenges

Caeleb Dressel recently shared a thought-provoking poem on his social media platform, leaving it without a caption for his followers to interpret. The poem holds a significant connection to the world of swimming, capturing the essence of a powerful message. It begins with the lines:

"Barnabus Browning was scared of drowning, so he never would swim, get into a boat, take a bath, or cross a moat. He just sat day and night with his door locked tight and the windows nailed down. He shook with fear that a wave might appear, and he cried so many tears that they filled up the room, And he drowned."

This poignant poem resonates deeply with Dressel's fans, who have shown overwhelming support, love, and strength during what could be seen as a reflective and potentially challenging moment for him. The lines convey a sense of overcoming fear, highlighting the importance of confronting and embracing life's experiences, even when faced with uncertainty or adversity.

Dressel's decision to share this poem without a caption allows his followers to find their own meaning within the words and connect it to their own experiences.

Poll : 0 votes