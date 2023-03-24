Wu Peng, man who broke Michael Phelps' nine years streak, comes out of retirement

Chinese swimmer Wu Peng, who gained notoriety after ending the nine-year 60-win streak of legendary Michael Phelps, has come out of retirement recently at the 2023 Chinese Nationals.

The three-time Olympian announced his retirement earlier in 2013 after the World Championships, stating that his career was 'full and satisfying.' However, this week, he will dive back into the pool at the Chinese Spring Nationals in Qingdao.

He earned a spot after an electrifying swim of 23.81 in the 50 freestyle. He is eying to compete only in a shorter pool and would want a spot at this year's Asian Games, which will be held in Hangzhou. Interestingly, Peng first competed in the competition about 21 years ago.

Wu Peng at the Chinese Olympic Hopefuls

Just a few days ago, talking to Xinhua News Agency, Wu Peng revealed that he had lost six to seven kilograms to return to a swimming competition. However, the Chinese great is only focused on competing in 50m and 100m races.

When Wu Peng put a stop to Michael Phelps' nine-year streak

Wu's greatest achievements may not have occurred on a grand scale; rather, they occurred at two Grand Prix events held in the United States in 2011. When Michael Phelps competed in the Michigan Grand Prix that year, his winning run in the 200-meter butterfly lasted nine years and over 60 meetings.

But Wu came up to the blocks and defeated Phelps in that competition. Then, at their subsequent meet, the Charlotte UltraSwim, Wu defeated Phelps once more. Although Wu's success at the Olympics later that year wasn't foreshadowed by that, it did predict the chink in the GOAT's armor that allowed Chad le Clos to defeat him in the Olympic 200-fly final in London.

Wu Peng's life and career

Born in Hangzhou, Zhejiang, on May 16, 1987, Peng is one of the greatest athletes in China. When he was four years old, his parents took him to the pool for the first time as a weight-loss activity.

Pawel Korzeniowski (Silver medalist), Chad Le Clos (Gold medalist) Wu Peng (Bronze medalist) after Men's 200m Butterfly Final at the 15th FINA World Championships at Palau Sant Jordi.

His inspiration to pursue swimming came from witnessing the 1996 Summer Olympics, where Chinese men's swimming finished fourth in the 50-meter freestyle event and Chinese women's swimming won gold. Wu expressed to his father his desire to be the first Chinese guy to win an Olympic swimming medal.

At the National and Asian Games, he had a great experience. In fact, ever since he joined the Chinese swim team, he has given it hope. He participated in his first Olympic event at the 2004 Athens Olympics. He went on to reach the finals of the 200m butterfly.

At the 2005 World Championships, Peng won a bronze medal in the men's 200m butterfly. He also won a gold in the short course World Championships.

Later on, Wu Peng went on to compete in his second Olympics in Beijing. He again made it to the finals of the 200m butterfly and finished fourth.

His last Olympic event was in 2012 in London, where he again did not manage to get to the podium.

