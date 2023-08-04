"You Are Deranged and Should Be in Prison" - Riley Gaines condemns professor's controversial views on children and genitalia exposure

Riley Gaines, renowned for her advocacy against unfair competition in women's sports, recently expressed her strong discomfort with the claims made by a University of British Columbia professor, Katja Thieme.

Thieme spoke about the idea of exposing young children to adult genitalia as a means of preparing them for locker room experiences with transgender players.

This sparked outrage and criticism from various corners of the internet, including Gaines, who took to social media as she minced no words.

"Hey, want to know one of my all-time excellent parenting ideas? 'Let. Little. Children. See. Penises. And. Vulvas. Of. Various. Ages. And. Sizes. In. A. Casual. Normalized. Totally. Safe. Way," she tweeted.

'Let. Little. Children. See. Penises. And. Vulvas. Of. Various. Ages. And. Sizes. In. A. Casual. Normalized. Totally. Safe. Way.'

Gaines did not hold back in condemning Thieme's opinion, which she deemed inappropriate and alarming. She further expressed her strong disapproval, saying:

"You. Are. Deranged. And. Should. Be. In. Prison. I'd tag you, but, naturally, you made your account private. If you need a guest lecturer for you course, let me know. In the meantime, someone should check her search history."

"What we have ongoing now is 10 times worse." - Sharron Davies reveals past doping scandals in a podcast session with Riley Gaines

Sharron Davies (R) interviews Chloe Tutton at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games.

In a recent podcast with three-time Olympian Riley Gaines, former English competitive swimmer Sharron Davies touched upon a doping scandal that allowed young girls to be administered anabolic steroids behind the Iron Curtain during the 1970s.

Davies delved into a troubling chapter in history where the East German Democratic Republic provided girls, some as young as eleven, with anabolic steroids like testosterone. This unethical practice resulted in an average improvement of about 9%, essentially transforming mediocre female swimmers into world champions.

Expressing her frustration, Davies criticized the International Olympic Committee (IOC) for failing to take decisive action during the 20-year-long doping scandal. She lamented the countless female athletes who missed out on opportunities due to the IOC's inaction.

"The people I have a big problem with are the IOC, and they allowed this to happen for 20 years. Imagine the number of females that missed out," she said.

"What we have ongoing now is 10 times worse Because this is happening across every single sport, every single level, and every single country," she added.