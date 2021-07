Olympics 2021 Day 4 Swimming Results: Gold medal winners and timings of semi-final events

Four gold medals were up for grabs at swimming events on the fourth day of Olympics 2021. Thomas Dean, Evgeny Rylov, Kaylee McKeown, and Lydia Jacoby won gold in the men's 200m freestyle, men's 100m backstroke, women's 100m backstroke, and the women's 100m breaststroke events respectively.

The semi-finals of the women's 200m freestyle, the men's 200m butterfly, and the women's 200m individual medley also took place on the same day.

So, what were the results after Day 4 of Olympics action? Let's find out.

Women's 200m freestyle Heat 1

Penny Oleksiak of Team Canada and Ariarne Titmus of Team Australia compete in the Women's 200m Freestyle Semifinal on day four of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

TITMUS Ariarne - 1:54.82

HAUGHEY Siobhan Bernadette - 1:55.16

YANG Junxuan - 1:55.98

OLEKSIAK Penny - 1:56.39

SCHMITT Allison - 1:56.87

BONNET Charlotte - 1:57.35

SALAMATINA Valeriia - 1:58.98

FAIRWEATHER Erika - 1:59.14

Women's 200m Freestyle Heat 2

Katie Ledecky of Team United States and Madison Wilson of Team Australia look on during the Women's 200m Freestyle Semifinal 2 on day four of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

LEDECKY Kathleen - 1:55.34

SEEMANOVA Barbora - 1:56.14

PELLEGRINI Federica - 1:56.44

WILSON Madison - 1:56.58

McINTOSH Summer - 1:56.82

GOSE Isabel - 1:57.07

ANDERSON Freya - 1:57.10

BRUHN Annika - 1:57.62

Men's 200m freestyle Finals

Tom Dean of Team Great Britain celebrates after winning the gold medal in the Men's 200m Freestyle Final on day four of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

DEAN Tom - 1:44.22 (Gold medal)

SCOTT Duncan - 1:44.26 (Silver medal)

SCHEFFER Fernando - 1:44.66 (Bronze medal)

POPOVICI David - 1:44.68

MALYUTIN Martin - 1:45.01

SMITH Kieran - 1:45.12

HWANG Sunwoo - 1:45.26

RAPSYS Danas - 1:45.78

Im speechless and struggling to find the words. Tom Dean is the most talented swimmer I have EVER seen. I always knew he would win Olympic Gold one day but after getting COVID twice this year, I thought it would be 2024. He is INCREDIBLE. So proud DEANO- OLYMPIC CHAMP 🏅#TeamGB pic.twitter.com/95HtetBPTh — Siobhan-M O'Connor (@SiobhanMOConnor) July 27, 2021

Women's 100m backstroke Finals

Kaylee McKeown of Team Australia poses with the gold medal after winning the Women's 100m Backstroke Final on day four of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

McKEOWN Kaylee - 57.47 OR (Gold medal)

MASSE Kylie - 57.72 (Silver medal)

SMITH Regan - 58.05 (Bronze medal)

WHITE Rhyan Elizabeth - 58.43

SEEBOHM Emily - 58.45

DAWSON Kathleen - 58.70

TOUSSAINT Kira - 59.11

GORBENKO Anastasia - 59.53

“What would you like to say to your mum and your sister?”

“Fuck yeah oh shit... Woooo 🤙”



Congratulations to the legend Kaylee McKeown for the🥇and this perfect #Olympics moment pic.twitter.com/tgHOCzD0lD — Jeremy Story Carter (@jstorycarter) July 27, 2021

Men's 100m backstroke Finals

Evgeny Rylov of Team ROC poses with the gold medal during the medal ceremony for the Men's 100m Backstroke Final on day four of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

RYLOV Evgeny - 51.98

KOLESNIKOV Kliment - 52.00

MURPHY Ryan - 52.19

CECCON Thomas - 52.30

XU Jiayu - 52.51

GONZALEZ Hugo - 52.78

LARKIN Mitch - 52.79

GLINTA Robert - 52.95

Women's 100m breaststroke Finals

Lydia Jacoby of Team United States poses for a photo with her gold medal which she won in the Women's 100m breaststroke

JACOBY Lydia - 1:04.95

SCHOENMAKER Tatjana - 1:05.22

KING Lilly - 1:05.54

CHIKUNOVA Evgeniia - 1:05.90

EFIMOVA Yuliya - 1:06.02

HANSSON Sophie - 1:06.07

CARRARO Martina - 1:06.19

McSHARRY Mona - 1:06.94

Men's 200m Butterfly Semi-final 1

Chad Le Clos of Team South Africa after the semi final of the mens 200m butterfly during the Swimming event on Day 4 of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

le CLOS Chad - 1:55.06

KENDERESI Tamas - 1:55.17

HONDA Tomoru - 1:55.31

HARTING Zach - 1:55.35

KUDASHEV Aleksandr - 1:55.51

WANG Kuan-Hung - 1:55.52

CARINI Giacomo - 1:55.95

CROENEN Louis - 1:56.67

Men's 200m Butterfly Semi-final 2

Kristof Milak of Team Hungary competes in heat five of the Men's 200m Butterfly on day three of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

MILAK Kristof - 1:52.22

de DEUS Leonardo - 1:54.97

BURDISSO Federico - 1:55.11

BENTZ Gunnar - 1:55.2

CHMIELEWSKI Krzysztof - 1:55.29

PONTI Noe - 1:55.37

SETO Daiya - 1:55.50

MARCHAND Leon - 1:55.68

Women's 200m individual medley Semi-finals

Alex Walsh of Team United States competes in the Women's 200m Individual Medley Semifinal 1 on day four of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

WALSH Alex - 2:09.57

YU Yiting - 2:09.72

OHASHI Yui - 2:09.79

PICKREM Sydney - 2:09.94

HOSSZU Katinka - 2:10.22

FRANCESCHI Sara - 2:11.71

TERAMURA Miho - 2:12.44

HORSKA Kristyna - 2:12.85

