“Still doing stuff that I love” – When Michael Phelps opened up about what his ‘next 10 years’ look like 

No Olympian's name travels farther and wider than that of Michael Phelps. Having won more medals than any one person's neck could handle, the American sporting giant finally decided to hang up his boots after the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Phelps has won a total tally of 82 medals in major competitions and holds the record for the most Olympic medals - 28, of which 23 are made of gold. His achievements in the realm of swimming speak for themselves. However, many around the globe love hearing him talk about his journey, or anything he has to say for that matter.

Phelps at the 2008 Beijing Olympics: Swimming (Image via Getty)

Phelps' conversation with Tony Robbins

Recognizing that Phelps' life had been intertwined with the sport of swimming for so long, American author Tony Robbins asked Phelps about his plans for the future, specifically what the next "ten years look like for Michael Phelps".

"My agent once wrote in my diary, 'Where do you want to be in five to ten years?' So that is now starting to come to me a little bit more and clearer than it ever has before," Phelps said.

Phelps went on to talk about how he always lived his life "focused on time", referring to his constant attempts to reduce the time on the clock and become a faster swimmer. He added:

"So for me, it's honestly just still doing stuff that I love... and thats what I'm doing today."

Adding to his stellar career, Phelps took on the role of a philanthropist and has famously focused on raising awareness about the importance of mental health by being open about his bout with the same. Resuming his reply, he stated that he wants to continue being able to:

"Openly talk about the struggles that I have had, the struggles with depression and anxiety, through my career and just opening up about it, because it's something that we all go through."

In 2017, Phelps joined the board of an organization focused on mental health diagnoses, Medibio. Through his openness and his story, a great many have benefited. In the interview, Phelps made clear what was of utmost importance to him.

He said:

"For me, if I have the chance to save one life or two lives... I'm happy, that's bigger than winning an Olympic gold medal."

Phelps went on to state that he had just finished working on a documentary called Angst, which focuses on anxiety and depression in children. He also claimed that the documentary "was shown nationwide" in American schools.

"Just trying to find a way to help people when they need it. I know for me, I was somebody that never wanted to ask for help, but when I did, it was the greatest thing I ever saw," Phelps said.

Phelps speaks at the 2022 U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee Hall Of Fame Ceremony (Image via Getty)

Phelps then addressed his work teaching water safety with various organizations, local and global, such as the Special Olympics and swimming clubs. He emphasized that water safety has "always been a passion" of his.

Phelps truly is an inspiration to a great many, and there is no doubt that he will continue to inspire through his story and his work.

