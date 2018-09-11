Philatelic Journey – Asian Games 1951 to 1962

The first Asian Games were held in New Delhi – India from 04 March to 11 March 1951. A total of 489 competitors from 11 nations participated in 57 events in 6 sports. India released two stamps to mark the first Asian Games.

STAMP ON ASIAN GAMES FLAME ISSUED BY INDIA 1951

Manila 1954 – 2nd Asian Games - Stamps of Philippines

The 2nd Asian Games were held in Manila– the Philippines from 01 May to 09 May 1954. A total of 970 competitors from 18 nations participated in 76 events in 08 sports.

The Philippines released stamps to mark the 2nd Asian Games. The stamps were issued on 31 May 1954.

STAMP ISSUED BY PHILIPPINES ON SWIMMING EVENTS

Tokyo 1958 – 3rd Asian Games- Stamps of Japan

The 3rd Asian Games were held in Tokyo – Japan from 24 May to 01 Jun 1958. A total of 1820 Competitors from 16 Nations participated in 97 events in 13 Sports.

Japan released a set of stamps to mark the 3rd Asian Games. A total of 30,000,000 stamps were issued in the Main National Stadium at Tokyo.

NATIONAL STADIUM TOKYO

Jakarta 1962 – 4th Asian Games

The 4th Asian Games were held in Jakarta – Indonesia from 24 Aug to 04 Sep 1962. A total of 1,460 Competitors from 12 Nations participated in 88 events in 13 Sports.

Afghanistan released a set of stamps to commemorate winners of events at the 4th Asian Games. The stamps feature Mohamad Ibrahim Kederi, an Afghan wrestler who won a Gold medal at the 4th Asian Games, a Tennis Player, Shot Putter and Javelin Thrower. The stamps were issued on 02 Sep 1963.

A set of Stamps was issued by Indonesia on 24 Jun 1962 for Sports events. The sports featured on stamps included Men's Basketball, Athletics (Men's Discus Throw), Women's Gymnastics, Men's Volleyball, Men's Boxing, Football, table tennis & Water polo.

1962 JAKARTA ASIAD -STAMPS OF INDONESIA ON SPORTS -FOOTBALL,BOXING,HOCKEY,WATER POLO,TABLE TENNIS

1962 JAKARTA ASIAD -STAMPS OF INDONESIA ON SPORTS- BASKETBALL, DISCUS, DIVING

A set of Stamps was issued by Indonesia on 24 Aug 1962 on Stadiums and Infrastructure.

Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium - This Stadium is named after the first Indonesian President Sukarno and when it opened on 21st July 1962, it had a capacity of 1,10,000.

The Games Village was named as "Hotel Indonesia". Its completion was supervised by Colonel Achmad of Indonesian Army. Men's and Women's complexes were separated by Iron Gates.

Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium Hotel Indonesia