Riley Gaines criticized a young trans-identifying dancer after the latter won the U14 2023 Southern Region Oireachtas competition held in Dallas, Texas, and urged fans to sign a petition to back female athletes.

The dancer has secured a spot to compete at the Irish Dancing World Championships which are scheduled to be held at SEC Centre, a part of the Scottish Event Campus in Glasgow, Scotland, from March 24 to 31, 2024.

The trans-identifying dancer previously competed as a boy and was placed 11th in the world in the Coimisiún Le Rincí Gaelacha (CLRG) World Championships in April 2023. Inis Cairde School of Irish Dance's dancer secured the first position in the girls’ U14 competition to become a world as well as a national qualifier.

Gaines, who has been a fervent voice against the inclusion of transgender athletes in women's sports, wrote,

"This week a boy stole a qualifying spot for the upcoming World Championships in Irish dancing. I've talked to many of the girls and parents & they're distraught," Gaines wrote.

Irish dancing demands physical endurance, and hence the parents of girls competing in the competition were resentful of a boy with physical advantages competing against their daughters.

Gaines also urged fans to sign a petition in support of the female dancers while putting pressure on the Coimisiún le Rincí Gaelacha (CLRG), the Irish Dancing Commission.

"Sign this petition to show support for the female dancers. Put pressure on @CLRGIrishDance," Gaines added.

Riley Gaines testifies in support of Save Women’s Sports Act

Riley Gaines has testified in support of House Bill 68, also known as the Save Women’s Sports Act

The act strives to prevent trans athletes from competing in women's sports in Ohio and also refrains doctors from providing gender-affirming care to the youth, including hormone therapy and puberty blockers. The bill also aims to ban physicians from performing gender reassignment surgery on minors.

During her speech, the former NCAA swimmer stated that the inclusion of trans athletes in women's sports is unfair and puts female athletes in danger of physical harm.

"The inclusion of male athletes in women’s sports not only takes opportunities from female players. It puts women and girls at greater risk of injury," Gaines said.

Gaines even recalled the 2022 NCAA Championships incident when Lia Thomas, a transgender athlete, was presented with a trophy even though both Gaines and Thomas had tied for fifth place.

"My feelings did not matter. What mattered to the NCAA were the feelings of a biological male," Gaines said.

