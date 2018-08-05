The road to Jakarta Asian Games: Indian swimmers to stake claim from 19 August

Following gradual improvement in the Commonwealth Games 2018, the Indian swimmers shall aim to improve their medal tally at Jakarta Asiad 2018, as the swimming competition goes underway from 19 August at the Gelora Bung Karno Aquatics Complex.

Gelora Bung Karno Aquatics Complex: The venue for swimming at Asian Games 2018

It was after 8 long years that two Indian swimmers, Sajan Prakash and Srihari Natar had made the cut for the semifinals of their respective swimming events at the Commonwealth Games, and they shall like nothing better than to add a shining medal to their collection as they compete for the top honors at the Jakarta Asiad 2018.

The opening day, i.e. 19 August, shall see swimmers like Sajan Prakash, Virdhawal Khade, Sandeep Sejwal, Srihari Nataraj etc. in action, as they compete in the events as noted below:-

200 m. Freestyle, 200 m. Butterfly, 100 m. backstroke.

Day 2, i.e. 20 August shall see Indian swimmers in action in the 50 m. backstroke and 200 m. individual medley. For Srihari Nataraj, who stormed into prominence with a semifinal berth on Commonwealth debut in this event, this is nothing than a golden opportunity to establish his identity as a promising swimmer. He would also love to make amends for his agonizing miss, where he missed the tickets to a historic 50 m. backstroke finals by a whisker.

Sandeep Sejwal to be a prime attraction on Day 3 of Asiad swimming at Jakarta

Day 3, i.e. 21 August shall witness the following events:- 50 m. freestyle, 400 m. freestyle and 200 m. breaststroke. For people like Sajan Prakash and Sandeep Sejwal, this is a brilliant opportunity to establish a mark of their own.

Day 4, i.e. 22 August shall see swimmers in action for the following events:-

100 m. breaststroke, 100 m. butterfly, 4*100 m. freestyle relay, 4*100 m. individual medley.

Day 5, i.e. 23 August shall see swimmers in action for the following events:-

100 m. freestyle, 200 m. backstroke, 50 m. butterfly

Virdhawal Khade [at far right]:- Can he return to the podium with a bang at Jakarta Asiad?

For Virdhawal Khade, who's returned to the aquatic circuit, the 50 m. butterfly event shall evoke some pleasant memories from Guangzhou Asiad 2010, where he won a historic bronze medal, a first in 24 years. He shall hope to emulate that feat, given that he just shocked Olympic champion Joseph Schooling from Singapore in a friendly meet a couple of months ago.

The final day of swimming at Jakarta Asiad, i.e. 24 August shall see swimmers in action for 1500 m. Freestyle and 100 m. backstroke. Once again Sajan Prakash and Srihari Nataraj shall return to compete for the top honours and shall hope to take back some pleasant memories from this Asian Games.

Following is the Indian squad for the swimming event at the Jakarta Asian Games 2018:-

Virdhawal Vikram Khade [Freestyle, Butterfly] Sandeep Sejwal [Breaststroke, Butterfly] Sajan Prakash [Freestyle, Butterfly] Srihari Nataraj [Backstroke] Anshul Kothari [Freestyle, Butterfly] Advait Page Aaron Agnel D' Souza Arvind Mani Saurabh Sangvekar Avinash Mani Neel Roy Supriya Chaurasia