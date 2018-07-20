Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Sandeep Kumar grabs pole in national racing event

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News
7   //    20 Jul 2018, 21:01 IST

Chennai, Jul 20 (PTI): Local lad Sandeep Kumar grabbed pole position in the MRF F1600 class on the opening day of the third round of the MRF MMSC FMSCI Indian National Racing Championship at nearby Sriperumbudur today.

24-year old Kumar, who missed a ticket to the Mazda Road To Indy shootout despite finishing first runner-up in the MRF F1600 last year, is determined to go one better this time.

I pushed really hard today, almost to the very limit, he said after posting a best lap of one minute, 39.999 seconds around the 3.716 Kms track to set himself up for this weekends triple-header.

Sharing the front row with Sandeep is another Chennai driver, Nirmal Umashanker (01:40.310) ahead of Goas Keith DSouza (01:40.069).

Championship leader 19-year old Ashwin Datta who had won all the three races in the previous round in Coimbatore, will start eighth on the grid after posting a best of 01:40.685.

Meanwhile, defending champion in the premier Indian Touring Cars class Arjun Narendran (ARKA Motorsports) from Coimbatore posted pole winning time of 01:52.053, edging veteran Arjun Balu (Race Concepts), who had won both the races in the previous round. Narendran had missed the previous rounds.

Pole position winners in other categories were: Nikunj Vagh of Team N1 (Indian Junior Touring Cars) from Mumbai, Varun Anekar of Race Concepts (Super Stock) from Bengaluru and Vinod S of Team N1 (Esteem Cup) from Erode.

Dhruv Mohite from Kolhapur, leader in the Volkswagen Ameo Cup following his double in Coimbatore round last month, took pole position ahead of Thanes Saurav Bandyopadhyay and Anmol Singh Sahil from Ghaziabad

Press Trust of India
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Top 5 achievements by Indian swimmers
RELATED STORY
Freak Streaks: Unbelievable streaks in individual sports!
RELATED STORY
5 incredible medal streaks at the Olympics
RELATED STORY
It was a big shock: Virdhawal Khade on beating Olympic...
RELATED STORY
Junior National Aquatic Championships: Swadesh Mondal,...
RELATED STORY
Van der Burgh stuns Peaty to spark African gold rush
RELATED STORY
Commonwealth Games 2018: 'I don't follow swimming', Kyle...
RELATED STORY
Commonwealth Games 2018: Why India needs to start taking...
RELATED STORY
'Bring it on!' English swimmers brace for Aussie assault
RELATED STORY
5 infamous dope cheats in Olympics history you need to...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us