Sandeep Sejwal grabs gold at Singapore National Swimming Championships

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News 23 Jun 2018, 20:18 IST

New Delhi, Jun 23 (PTI) Indian swimmer Sandeep Sejwal put up an impressive performance to clinch the gold medal in men's 50m breaststroke event at the Singapore National Swimming Championships in Singapore today.

Besides, Virdhawal Khade grabbed a creditable silver medal in the 50m freestyle event with a timing of 22.68 seconds even as compatriot Aaron Agnel Dsouza crashed out in the semifinals.

Competing against a host of international swimmers, Sandeep broke the Singapore meet record with a timing of 27:59 seconds to win the gold. He bettered his own time of 27.68 seconds in the semi-final by 0.09 seconds.

The 29-year-old had also won the silver in the men's 100m breaststroke on Thursday in 1:02 seconds.

Virdhawal, who was swimming back-to-back 50m butterfly and 50m freestyle events missed out on qualifying for the final of the 50m butterfly.

The 26-year-old Virdhawal, who beat Olympic champion Joseph Schooling to clinch the gold in men's 100m freestyle event yesterday, finished third behind Australia's Marks Edward and Mathew Temple in the semifinals.

Meanwhile, Karnataka's Arvind Mani also found a spot on the podium, grabbing the bronze in the men's 50m backstroke event.

In the women's category, Aditi Dhumatkar and Divya Satija failed to progress beyond the preliminary rounds of 50m freestyle and 50m butterfly events respectively

Top 5 achievements by Indian swimmers
Commonwealth Games 2018: 'I don't follow swimming', Kyle...
Commonwealth Games 2018: Why India needs to start taking...
Commonwealth Games 2018: No country for devoted people -...
Van der Burgh stuns Peaty to spark African gold rush
Bollywood actor R. Madhavan's son wins his first...
Meet Annie Jain, the 16-year-old swimmer from Indore who...
Indian para-swimmer handed three-year suspension after...
Commonwealth Games 2018: Back from the dead, Virdhawal...
'Bring it on!' English swimmers brace for Aussie assault
