“She’s the greatest freestyler of all time”: Twitter reacts as Katie Ledecky wins another 800 meter freestyle race at US Nationals

Katie Ledecky might be one of the best swimmers of all time. The American has already earned 10 Olympic medals, seven of which are gold. She's just 25 years old and is poised to become one of the most decorated swimmers ever.

She just took home another impressive win in the Phillips 66 National Swimming Championships in Irvine, California yesterday. Her event, the women's 800 meter freestyle, was not even a close one, as Ledecky cleared everyone else with ease.

Here are the final standings for the women's 800 meter freestyle:

Katie Ledecky, 8:12.03 Mariah Denigan, +19.09 Kensey McMahon, +19.89 Erica Sullivan, +22.34 Cavan Gormsen, +23.45 Elise Bauer, +25.08 Sierra Schmidt, +29.03 Tylor Mathieu, +29.65 Kairsten Meitz, +29.76 Kristen Stege, +30.61

Ledecky cleared the next closest opponent by nearly 20 seconds. No one even came close to her. One Twitter user called her the greatest freestyler ever.

Kyle Sockwell @kylesockwell Katie Ledecky just won the 800 freestyle at US Nationals by almost 20 seconds…



Her time of 8:12.03 gives her the top 28 fastest performances in the history of the event 🥶



She’s the greatest freestyler of all time.



Don’t try to argue with me. Katie Ledecky just won the 800 freestyle at US Nationals by almost 20 seconds…Her time of 8:12.03 gives her the top 28 fastest performances in the history of the event 🥶She’s the greatest freestyler of all time.Don’t try to argue with me. https://t.co/VcZ6JkQwvW

To back that up, he even pointed out that she added time and still dominated everyone.

Kyle Sockwell @kylesockwell Name another swimmer that can add almost 8 seconds in a race and still win a national championship in the most competitive swimming nation in the world by almost 20 seconds…I’ll wait 🧐 Name another swimmer that can add almost 8 seconds in a race and still win a national championship in the most competitive swimming nation in the world by almost 20 seconds…I’ll wait 🧐

Another user pointed out how versatile she is, only bolstering the argument.

john henry @smgftp @kylesockwell @katieledecky safe to say the most versatile freestyler? from 200-1500 she is elite , dominates all of them @kylesockwell @katieledecky safe to say the most versatile freestyler? from 200-1500 she is elite , dominates all of them

One commenter won't even bother arguing against her.

Here are some other tweets celebrating the greatness of the American swimming star.

Kyle Sockwell @kylesockwell Don’t take Katie Ledecky’s greatness for granted. What you’re lucky enough to be witnessing right now might never be repeated again.



Top 28 fastest times in the history of this event.



Don’t take Katie Ledecky’s greatness for granted. What you’re lucky enough to be witnessing right now might never be repeated again. Top 28 fastest times in the history of this event.https://t.co/nxyBkmDTSt

Jordan (rimegepant) @notcodyware i think katie ledecky is the most dominant athlete i’ve ever seen in any sport



she has the top 29 times in the history of the 800 freestyle and is 10 seconds faster than anyone else



that would be like if usain bolt went a 9.2 in the 100 and nobody was within .5 seconds i think katie ledecky is the most dominant athlete i’ve ever seen in any sportshe has the top 29 times in the history of the 800 freestyle and is 10 seconds faster than anyone elsethat would be like if usain bolt went a 9.2 in the 100 and nobody was within .5 seconds

john henry @smgftp katie ledecky unironically has a case for one of the most dominant athletes of all time. katie ledecky unironically has a case for one of the most dominant athletes of all time.

Katie Ledecky's amazing success at the international level

Here's just how incredible Katie Ledecky's career has been thus far. She began competing in the 2012 Summer Olympics in London. She took home her first gold medal, clocking 8:14.63 in the 800 meter freestyle.

She popped up next in 2013, where she competed in the 2013 World Championships. She took home four gold medals and clocked two world records and one national record.

Next year, she competed in the Pan Pacific Championships, where she won an astounding five gold medals:

200m freestyle

400m freestyle

800m freestyle

1500m freestyle

4x200m freestyle

The following year saw Ledecky take home five more golds in the same events at the World Championships. In the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, the swimmer nabbed four golds and a silver medal.

Katie Ledecky at the Team USA Awards

She also set two world records and a national record. In 2017, the swimmer took home five more golds and a silver medal to boot. At the World Championships, she had one of her best tournaments.

At the 2018 Pan Pacific Championships, the American collected three golds, one silver, and one bronze medal to add to her increasingly cluttered mantle.

She added two more silvers and a gold at the 2019 World Championships. Two more golds and two more silvers were earned at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

The talented swimmer took four more gold medals in the 2022 World Championships in Budapest.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far