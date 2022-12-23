"Simply my fiery passion for…” - David Popovici opens up on his secret to success

The swimming community is anticipating fireworks from 18-year-old breakout star David Popovici. The swimmer was the youngest competitor in the 100-meter and 200-meter freestyle finals at the postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

In an interview with Olympics.com, Popovici was asked what his secret was after the breakout race:

"Simply my fiery passion for swimming and hard work. It's basic but if you combine hard work with passion, then the stars will at one point align for you.”

The secret of David Popovici’s success?

David Popovici, the Romanian sensation, did not think he had what it took to excel in the short course pool.

Popovici's Instagram bio has a link to a YouTube video of Vince Lombardi, the most famous and successful coach of all time. The film depicts the late American football coach, regarded as one of the most significant figures in all of American sports before his death in 1970. The video is specifically of him conversing with business leaders at a corporate function.

The grainy, vintage video shows Lombardi, who was hired as the motivational speaker, walking through the dinner tables while giving a speech.

Lombardi said:

“How many diets does it take to get down to the weight you’d like to be at? Just one.”

He emphasized his argument by pointing a finger up:

“The one you stick with.”

A second example, followed by a third, was probably very poignant for Popovici.

“How many personal growth programs do you have to take on before you see some of the changes in your personal life you’d like to see? Just one.”

“The one you commit to and discipline yourself to stick with.”

David Popovici exhibits maturity beyond his years as he is obviously taking this advice to heart. The countless self-improvement items that have been repackaged for the present market don't bother the adolescent. He chooses his methods and uses them consistently.

After his breakthrough world championships, Popovici had a rush of chances. Still, he decided against taking advantage of one that many sportsmen coveted by moving to the US on a sports scholarship to pursue his education. He said:

"I will continue in Romania because I want to stay with my coach and our chemistry is just way too important to compromise.”

The Romanian was one of the main attractions at the FINA World Swimming Championships (25m), which started on December 13 and ended on December 18 in Melbourne, Australia. He first appeared on the scene in June after shocking the swimming community by taking home the men's 100-meter and 200-meter freestyle world titles.

With his accomplishments in Budapest, Hungary, David Popovici became the first swimmer to win gold in both sprint events at the same world championships in 49 years. He also set junior world records in both events, running the 100-meter and 200-meter in 47.13 and 1:43.21, respectively.

