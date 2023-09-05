In 2014, Michael Phelps was disappointed with his behavior after he was suspended for six months for violating USA Swimming’s code of conduct. This verdict led to the swimmer’s withdrawal from the 2015 World Aquatics Championships.

Phelps was at the peak of his career when he encountered a rough patch on his journey. The American swimmer boasted four golds and two silver medals at the 2012 London Olympics. Although, he had decided to retire then, he desired to give his last shot at the 2016 Rio Olympics. However, before he could follow his path, Phelps was arrested in 2014.

The highly reputed Olympic swimmer was arrested for driving under the influence. Michael Phelps was caught speedily driving while he was drunk. Following his arrest, he received a six-week treatment program.

Phelps at Olympics: Day 8

Within days, USA Swimming sanctioned Phelps’s suspension for six months. So, starting from October 2014, the swimmer was prohibited from competing until April 6, 2015.

As a result, the Baltimore Bullet lost his funding from USA Swimming for six months and was also compelled to withdraw from the 2015 World Aquatics Championships. Moreover, the opportunity to represent his country in Kazan, Russia, and increase his probability of qualifying for the 2016 Rio Olympics also slipped from Phelps’ hand.

Michael Phelps accepted USA Swimming’s decision and apologized to his fans and related authorities for his deed. Moreover, he said in a statement,

"I recognize that this is not my first lapse in judgment, and I am extremely disappointed with myself," Phelps said.

He also stated that swimming was a major part of his life but it was time for him to focus on himself as an individual and learn from his experiences.

Michael Phelps came under scrutiny in 2004 and 2009

Michael Phelps at 2016 Golden Goggle Awards

The 2014 arrest was not Michael Phelps’s first DUI offense. He first experienced it in 2004, when he was a 19-year-old boy. After making headlines for winning eight medals at the 2004 Athens Olympics, the swimmer shocked the world with his drunk driving offense. As a result, he was sentenced to 18 months of probation.

Phelps’ first suspension by USA Swimming took place in 2009. A picture of the athlete inhaling from a marijuana pipe at a party surfaced in a British newspaper. Taking strict action against the swimmer, USA Swimming suspended the Olympic swimmer for three months.

Michael Phelps described his deed as ‘regrettable’. He also stated,

“I’m 23 years old and despite the successes I’ve had in the pool, I acted in a youthful and inappropriate way, not in a manner people have come to expect from me. For this, I am sorry. I promise my fans and the public it will not happen again.”