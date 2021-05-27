Tokyo Olympics: Know your swimming events, dates, fixtures

Swimming at the Tokyo Olympics will see three new events. The sport has always garnered interest among the masses, and it’s a no-brainer that swimming enthusiasts will hook onto their screens for action at the Tokyo Aquatics Center from July 24 to August 1.
There were a total of 32 men’s and women’s swimming events in the 2016 Rio Olympics. Come July, the Tokyo Olympics will see 35 swimming events, with 800m freestyle (men), 1500m freestyle (women) and 4×100m medley relay (mixed) to be introduced for the very first time.
Men’s swimming was introduced in the Olympics in the very first edition itself in 1896. Female swimmers were allowed at the Olympics in 1912. In fact, the International Swimming Federation (FINA) was formed during the 1908 Games in London.
Things have changed a lot over the years in swimming, with new techniques making the sport more engaging to watch.
As many as seven world records were set during the finals at the 2012 London and 2016 Rio Games. It remains to be seen how many such records would be set in the Tokyo Olympics. On that note, let's have a look at the complete swimming schedule at the Tokyo Olympics.
July 24
Men’s 400m Individual Medley - Heats
Women’s 100m Butterfly - Heats
Men’s 400m Freestyle - Heats
Women’s 400m Individual Medley - Heats
Men’s 100m Breaststroke - Heats
Women’s 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay - Heats.
July 25
Women’s 100m Backstroke - Heats
Men’s 200m Freestyle - Heats
Women’s 100m Breaststroke - Heats
Men’s 100m Backstroke - Heats
Women’s 400m Freestyle - Heats
Men’s 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay - Heats
Men’s 400m Individual Medley final
Women’s 100m Butterfly semifinals
Men’s 400m Freestyle final
Women’s 400m Individual Medley final
Men’s 400m Freestyle victory ceremony
Men’s 100m Breaststroke semifinals
Women’s 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay final
Women’s 400m Individual Medley victory ceremony
Women’s 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay victory ceremony
Men’s 400m Individual Medley victory ceremony.
July 26
Women's 200m Freestyle - Heats
Men's 200m Butterfly - Heats
Women's 200m Individual Medley - Heats
Women's 1500m Freestyle - Heats
Women’s 100m Butterfly final
Men’s 200m Freestyle semifinals
Women’s 100m Breaststroke semifinals
Men’s 100m Breaststroke final
Women’s 400m Freestyle final
Men’s 100m Backstroke semifinals
Women’s 100m Backstroke semifinals
Men’s 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay final
Women’s 400m Freestyle victory ceremony
Men’s 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay victory ceremony
Women’s 100m Butterfly victory ceremony
Men’s 100m Breaststroke victory ceremony.
July 27
Men’s 100m Freestyle - Heats
Women’s 200m Butterfly - Heats
Men’s 200m Breaststroke - Heats
Men’s 4 x 200m Freestyle Relay - Heats
Men’s 800m Freestyle - Heats
Women’s 200m Freestyle semifinals
Men’s 200m Freestyle final
Women’s 100m Backstroke final
Men’s 100m Backstroke final
Women’s 100m Breaststroke final
Men’s 200m Butterfly semifinals
Women’s 200m Individual Medley semifinals
Women’s 100m Backstroke victory ceremony
Women’s 100m Breaststroke victory ceremony
Men’s 100m Backstroke victory ceremony
Men’s 200m Freestyle victory ceremony.
July 28
Women’s 100m Freestyle - Heats
Men’s 200m Backstroke - Heats
Women’s 200m Breaststroke - Heats
Men’s 200m Individual Medley - Heats
Women’s 4 x 200m Freestyle Relay - Heats
Men’s 100m Freestyle semifinals
Women’s 200m Freestyle final
Men’s 200m Butterfly final
Women’s 200m Butterfly semifinals
Men’s 200m Breaststroke semifinals
Women’s 200m Individual Medley final
Women’s 1500m Freestyle final
Men’s 4 x 200m Freestyle Relay final
Women’s 1500m Freestyle victory ceremony
Men’s 4 x 200m Freestyle victory ceremony
Women’s 200m Individual Medley victory ceremony
Men’s 200m Butterfly victory ceremony
Women’s 200m Freestyle victory ceremony.
July 29
Women’s 800m Freestyle - Heats
Men’s 100m Butterfly - Heats
Women’s 200m Backstroke - Heats
Mixed 4 x 100m Medley Relay - Heats
Men’s 800m Freestyle final
Men’s 200m Breaststroke final
Women’s 100m Freestyle semifinals
Men’s 200m Backstroke semifinals
Women’s 200m Butterfly final
Men’s 100m Freestyle final
Women’s 200m Breaststroke semifinals
Men’s 200m Individual Medley semifinals
Women’s 4 x 200m Freestyle Relay Final
Men’s 100m Freestyle victory ceremony
Women’s 4 x 200m Freestyle Relay victory ceremony
Men’s 800m Freestyle victory ceremony
Men’s 200m Breaststroke victory ceremony
Women’s 200m Butterfly victory ceremony.
July 30
Men’s 50m Freestyle - Heats
Women’s 50m Freestyle - Heats
Men’s 1500m Freestyle - Heats
Women’s 4 x 100m Medley Relay - Heats
Men’s 4 x 100m Medley Relay - Heat
Men’s 100m Butterfly semifinals
Women’s 200m Breaststroke final
Men’s 200m Backstroke final
Women’s 100m Freestyle final
Men’s 200m Individual Medley final
Women’s 200m Backstroke semifinals
Men’s 200m Backstroke victory ceremony
Women’s 100m Freestyle victory ceremony
Women’s 200m Breaststroke victory ceremony
Men’s 200m Individual Medley victory ceremony.
The last two days will see the semi-finals and finals of various swimming events at the Tokyo Olympics.
July 31
Men’s 100m Butterfly final
Women’s 200m Backstroke final
Women’s 800m Freestyle final
Men’s 50m Freestyle semifinals
Women’s 50m Freestyle semifinals
Mixed 4 x 100m Medley Relay final
Men’s 100m Butterfly victory ceremony
Women’s 200m Backstroke victory ceremony
Women's 800m Freestyle victory ceremony
Mixed 4 x 100m Medley Relay victory ceremony.
August 1
Men’s 50m Freestyle final
Women’s 50m Freestyle final
Men’s 1500m Freestyle final
Women’s 4 x 100m Medley Relay final
Men’s 4 x 100m Medley Relay final
Men’s 50m Freestyle victory ceremony
Women’s 50m Freestyle victory ceremony
Men’s 1500m Freestyle victory ceremony
Women’s 4 x 100m Medley Relay victory ceremony
Men’s 4 x 100m Medley Relay victory ceremony.