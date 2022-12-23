Top Michael Phelps records yet to be beaten

Michael Phelps, the Flying Fish, is the greatest swimmer of all time. There was a time when he used to hold almost all swimming records. Although he retired in 2016, his name still prevails in the swimming arena.

A generation of athletes in each age group has existed across the nation, linked to or called "mini Phelps," and becoming prominent members of their neighborhoods.

Michael Phelps' records that are yet to be broken

There will come a day when Phelps' records will eventually be broken as every generation improves somewhat in terms of size, strength, and athleticism. All forms of athletic competition are ephemeral, with fresh faces constantly vying for the top spots.

Michael Phelps does not have any records left only because his name has been removed from the National Age Group short course record book. Along with many American records, one world record, and several long-course NAGs that have not yet been beaten, Phelps still holds the field. He still has some standing left.

Swimming - Olympics: Day 7

For several more decades, Phelps will continue to hold several pools and meet records around the nation (some of Mel Stewart's marks are only now being broken, and he was a really elderly man). But before then, all of the "big ones" will be gone, and we can start tracking how long some lesser ones have been standing. And that's advantageous for the game. The beat continues to move forward.

Long Course National Age Group Records

Phelps holds a lot of long-course national age group records. Some of them are:

Boys' 13-14

13-14 NAG, in the 200-meter butterfly, Michael Phelps swam fastest with a time of 1:59.02. And in the 400-meter Individual Medley also holds the record with a time of 4:24.77.

Boys' 15-16

In the 15-16 category Michael Phelps holds a 200-meter butterfly record with a time of 1:54.58.

Boys' 17-18

Michael Phelps still holds four records in the 17-18 category. In the 100-meter butterfly, he timed 51.10, in the 200-meter Individual Medley, he clocked 1:55.94, in the 400-meter Individual Medley, he has a best of 4:09.09; and in the 200-meter freestyle, he clocked a rocket speed 1:45.99.

American Records (LCM)

Phelps holds American records in the 200-meter freestyle, 200-meter butterfly, and 400-meter Individual Medley with a time of 1:42.96, 1:51.51, and 4:03.84 seconds, respectively.

World Records (LCM)

Michael Phelps stills hold a world record for the 400-meter Individual Medley with a time of 4:03.84.

Players who broke Junior Records

It is often said that a career can potentially be launched by breaking Phelps' record, but the tale is the same wherever it occurs.

Carson Foster, who was just 10 years old, was one of the recipients.

Recently, at the 2022 Winter Junior Championships - West competition last weekend, 16-year-old Maximus Williamson broke Michael Phelps' previous SCY National Age Group record of 400-meter Individual Medley with a time of 3:39.83.

In 2013, Yezan Alsader of WAVES Bloomington-Normal YMCA beat Nick Caldwell's 400-meter Individual Medley record of 11–12 NAG.

Kristof Milak of Hungary, in the July 2019 World Championships, won the 200-meter butterfly at a time of 1:50.73. He was 0.78 seconds faster than Phelps.

