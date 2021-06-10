US Olympic Swimming trials: Wave 2 schedule, event cut off times, where to watch, live streaming

Wave 2 of the US Olympic swimming trials will commence in Omaha on Sunday, June 13. The US Swimming team for the Tokyo Olympics will be determined after the Wave 2 trials.

Earlier, Wave 1 of the US Olympic swimming trials commenced on June 4 and ended on June 8 in Omaha.

The top two finishers in every individual event in the heats at the US Olympic swimming trials, along with the top six in 100m and 200m freestyles for relays, will make the final. The top two finishers in each event in Wave 1 at the US Olympic swimming trials have already made it to Wave 2.

Arguably, all eyes will be on Caeleb Dressel, Ryan Lochte, Lilly King, Ryan Murphy, Anthony Ervin, Simone Manuel and Katie Ledecky along with upcoming US superstars at the US Olympic swimming trials.

Simone Manuel and Katie Ledecky are favorites to emerge victorious in the US Olympic Swimming trials by winning in five and six events, respectively, including relays.

Caeleb Dressel, who won six gold medals at the 2019 World Championships, might be a part of the US Swimming team in seven events.

Only Michael Phelps has represented in more events – eight at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing.

He's found that 200m IM mojo again 😤@RyanLochte nets his first national title in 5 years ⤵️ #Phillips66Nats pic.twitter.com/G4kW2EKFVt — Team USA (@TeamUSA) August 5, 2019

The 36-year-old Ryan Lochte, who will be taking part in the 200m individual medley, could become the oldest swimmer to make it to the US Swimming team. He even holds the world record in the 200m IM. He will be one to look out for at the US Olympic swimming trials.

The 100m breaststroke could belong to Lilly King, with Ryan Murphy aiming to hog the limelight in 100m and 200m backstrokes at the US Olympic swimming trials.

Wave 2 schedule in US Olympic Swimming trials

Here is the schedule of events at the US Olympic swimming trials from June 13 to June 20.

Sunday, June 13

(Events start at 5:30 pm EST)

Men’s 400m Individual Medley - Prelims

Women’s 100m Butterfly - Prelims

Men’s 400m Freestyle - Prelims

Women’s 400m Individual Medley - Prelims

Men’s 100m Breaststroke – Prelims

(Events start at 8 pm EST)

Men’s 400m Individual Medley - Final

Women’s 100m Butterfly - Semifinal

Men’s 400m Freestyle – Final

Women’s 400m Individual Medley - Final

Men’s 100m Breaststroke – Semifinal

Monday, June 14

(Events start at 6:30 pm EST)

Women’s 100m Backstroke - Prelims

Men’s 200m Freestyle - Prelims

Women’s 100m Breaststroke - Prelims

Men’s 100m Backstroke - Prelims

Women’s 400m Freestyle – Prelims

(Events start at 8 pm EST)

Women’s 100m Butterfly - Final

Men’s 200m Freestyle - Semifinal

Women’s 100m Breaststroke - Semifinal

Men’s 100m Breaststroke - Final

Women’s 400m Freestyle - Final

Men’s 100m Backstroke - Semifinal

Women’s 100m Backstroke – Semifinal

Tuesday, June 15

(Events start at 6:30 pm EST)

Women’s 200m Freestyle - Prelims

Men’s 200m Butterfly - Prelims

Women’s 200m Individual Medley - Prelims

Women’s 1500m Freestyle – Prelims

(Events start at 8 pm EST)

Women’s 200m Freestyle – Semifinal

Men’s 200m Freestyle - Final

Women’s 100m Backstroke - Final

Men’s 100m Backstroke - Final

Women's 100m Backstroke - Final

Men’s 200 Butterfly - Semifinal

Women’s 200 Individual Medley – Semifinal

Wednesday, June 16

(Events start at 6:30 pm EST)

Men’s 100m Freestyle - Prelims

Women’s 200m Butterfly - Prelims

Men’s 200m Breaststroke - Prelims

Men’s 800m Freestyle – Prelims

(Events start at 8 pm EST)

Men’s 100m Freestyle – Semifinal

Women’s 200m Freestyle – Final

Men’s 200m Butterfly – Final

Women’s 200m Butterfly – Semifinal

Men’s 200m Breaststroke – Semifinal

Women’s 200m Individual Medley – Final

Women’s 1500m Freestyle – Final

Thursday, June 17

(Events start at 6.30 pm EST)

Women’s 100m Freestyle - Prelims

Men’s 200m Backstroke - Prelims

Women’s 200m Breaststroke - Prelims

Men’s 200m Individual Medley – Prelims

(Events start at 8 pm EST)

Men’s 800m Freestyle – Final

Men’s 200m Breaststroke – Final

Women’s 100m Freestyle – Semifinal

Men’s 200m Backstroke – Semifinal

Women’s 200m Butterfly – Final

Men’s 100m Freestyle – Final

Women’s 200m Breaststroke – Semifinal

Men’s 200m Individual Medley – Semifinal

Friday, June 18

(Events start at 6 pm EST)

Women’s 800m Freestyle - Prelims

Men’s 100m Butterfly - Prelims

Women’s 200m Backstroke – Prelims

(Events start at 9 pm EST)

Women’s 200m Breaststroke – Final

Men’s 200m Backstroke – Final

Women’s 200m Backstroke – Semifinal

Men’s 200m Individual Medley – Final

Women’s 100m Freestyle – Final

Men’s 100m Butterfly – Semifinal

Saturday, June 19

(Events start at 6:30 pm EST)

Men’s 50m Freestyle - Prelims

Women’s 50m Freestyle - Prelims

Men’s 1500m Freestyle – Prelims

(Events start at 9 pm EST)

Men’s 100m Butterfly – Final

Women’s 200m Backstroke – Final

Women’s 800m Freestyle – Final

Men’s 50m Freestyle – Semifinal

Women’s 50m Freestyle – Semifinal

Sunday, June 20

(Events start at 8:15 om EST)

Men’s 50 Freestyle – Final

Women’s 50 Freestyle – Final

Men’s 1500m Freestyle – Final

Cut-off times for events in Wave 2

The cut-off times for all events in Wave 2 of the US Olympic swimming trials are given below.

50m Freestyle

Women: 25.65

Men: 22.71

100m Freestyle

Women: 55.56

Men: 49.74

200m Freestyle

Women: 2:00.24

Men: 1:49.65

400m Freestyle

Women: 4:13.28

Men: 3:54.21

800m Freestyle

Women: 8:44.01

Men: 8:08.95

1500m Freestyle

Women: 16:44.60

Men: 15:35.69

100m Backstroke

Women: 1:01.49

Men: 55.51

200m Backstroke

Women: 2:12.94

Men: 2:00.81

100m Breaststroke

Women: 1:09.55

Men: 1:01.97

200m Breaststroke

Women: 2:30.49

Men: 2:15.28

100m Butterfly

Women: 59.59

Men: 53.37

200m Butterfly

Women: 2:12.56

Men: 1:59.63

200m Individual medley

Women: 2:15.26

Men: 2:03.02

400m Individual medley

Women: 4:47.72

Men: 4:23.24

With many teenage swimmers progressing from Wave 1 of the US Olympic swimming trials, there could be a couple of records set in Wave 2. The US Olympic Swimming Trials also gives an opportunity for the youngsters to race on the same level as the legends.

Live-streaming Details of Wave 2 of US Olympic Swimming Trials

Wave 2 of the US Olympic Swimming Trials will be aired live on NBC Sport. The event will also be live-streamed on the NBC Stream Olympic Channel.

Edited by Rohit Mishra