US Olympic Swimming trials: Wave 2 schedule, event cut off times, where to watch, live streaming

Wave 2 of the US Olympic swimming trials will commence in Omaha on Sunday, June 13. The US Swimming team for the Tokyo Olympics will be determined after the Wave 2 trials.
Earlier, Wave 1 of the US Olympic swimming trials commenced on June 4 and ended on June 8 in Omaha.
The top two finishers in every individual event in the heats at the US Olympic swimming trials, along with the top six in 100m and 200m freestyles for relays, will make the final. The top two finishers in each event in Wave 1 at the US Olympic swimming trials have already made it to Wave 2.
Read: Explaining US swimming sensation Caeleb Dressel's tattoos
Arguably, all eyes will be on Caeleb Dressel, Ryan Lochte, Lilly King, Ryan Murphy, Anthony Ervin, Simone Manuel and Katie Ledecky along with upcoming US superstars at the US Olympic swimming trials.
Simone Manuel and Katie Ledecky are favorites to emerge victorious in the US Olympic Swimming trials by winning in five and six events, respectively, including relays.
Caeleb Dressel, who won six gold medals at the 2019 World Championships, might be a part of the US Swimming team in seven events.
Only Michael Phelps has represented in more events – eight at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing.
The 36-year-old Ryan Lochte, who will be taking part in the 200m individual medley, could become the oldest swimmer to make it to the US Swimming team. He even holds the world record in the 200m IM. He will be one to look out for at the US Olympic swimming trials.
The 100m breaststroke could belong to Lilly King, with Ryan Murphy aiming to hog the limelight in 100m and 200m backstrokes at the US Olympic swimming trials.
Wave 2 schedule in US Olympic Swimming trials
Here is the schedule of events at the US Olympic swimming trials from June 13 to June 20.
Sunday, June 13
(Events start at 5:30 pm EST)
Men’s 400m Individual Medley - Prelims
Women’s 100m Butterfly - Prelims
Men’s 400m Freestyle - Prelims
Women’s 400m Individual Medley - Prelims
Men’s 100m Breaststroke – Prelims
(Events start at 8 pm EST)
Men’s 400m Individual Medley - Final
Women’s 100m Butterfly - Semifinal
Men’s 400m Freestyle – Final
Women’s 400m Individual Medley - Final
Men’s 100m Breaststroke – Semifinal
Read: Ryan Lochte has his own demons to beat at 2021 US Olympic Swimming Trials
Monday, June 14
(Events start at 6:30 pm EST)
Women’s 100m Backstroke - Prelims
Men’s 200m Freestyle - Prelims
Women’s 100m Breaststroke - Prelims
Men’s 100m Backstroke - Prelims
Women’s 400m Freestyle – Prelims
(Events start at 8 pm EST)
Women’s 100m Butterfly - Final
Men’s 200m Freestyle - Semifinal
Women’s 100m Breaststroke - Semifinal
Men’s 100m Breaststroke - Final
Women’s 400m Freestyle - Final
Men’s 100m Backstroke - Semifinal
Women’s 100m Backstroke – Semifinal
Tuesday, June 15
(Events start at 6:30 pm EST)
Women’s 200m Freestyle - Prelims
Men’s 200m Butterfly - Prelims
Women’s 200m Individual Medley - Prelims
Women’s 1500m Freestyle – Prelims
Also read: 5 future US stars from Wave 1 of US Olympic swimming trials
(Events start at 8 pm EST)
Women’s 200m Freestyle – Semifinal
Men’s 200m Freestyle - Final
Women’s 100m Backstroke - Final
Men’s 100m Backstroke - Final
Women's 100m Backstroke - Final
Men’s 200 Butterfly - Semifinal
Women’s 200 Individual Medley – Semifinal
Wednesday, June 16
(Events start at 6:30 pm EST)
Men’s 100m Freestyle - Prelims
Women’s 200m Butterfly - Prelims
Men’s 200m Breaststroke - Prelims
Men’s 800m Freestyle – Prelims
(Events start at 8 pm EST)
Men’s 100m Freestyle – Semifinal
Women’s 200m Freestyle – Final
Men’s 200m Butterfly – Final
Women’s 200m Butterfly – Semifinal
Men’s 200m Breaststroke – Semifinal
Women’s 200m Individual Medley – Final
Women’s 1500m Freestyle – Final
Thursday, June 17
(Events start at 6.30 pm EST)
Women’s 100m Freestyle - Prelims
Men’s 200m Backstroke - Prelims
Women’s 200m Breaststroke - Prelims
Men’s 200m Individual Medley – Prelims
(Events start at 8 pm EST)
Men’s 800m Freestyle – Final
Men’s 200m Breaststroke – Final
Women’s 100m Freestyle – Semifinal
Men’s 200m Backstroke – Semifinal
Women’s 200m Butterfly – Final
Men’s 100m Freestyle – Final
Women’s 200m Breaststroke – Semifinal
Men’s 200m Individual Medley – Semifinal
Also read: Ryan Murphy, USA's best chance of an Olympic backstroke gold?
Friday, June 18
(Events start at 6 pm EST)
Women’s 800m Freestyle - Prelims
Men’s 100m Butterfly - Prelims
Women’s 200m Backstroke – Prelims
(Events start at 9 pm EST)
Women’s 200m Breaststroke – Final
Men’s 200m Backstroke – Final
Women’s 200m Backstroke – Semifinal
Men’s 200m Individual Medley – Final
Women’s 100m Freestyle – Final
Men’s 100m Butterfly – Semifinal
Saturday, June 19
(Events start at 6:30 pm EST)
Men’s 50m Freestyle - Prelims
Women’s 50m Freestyle - Prelims
Men’s 1500m Freestyle – Prelims
(Events start at 9 pm EST)
Men’s 100m Butterfly – Final
Women’s 200m Backstroke – Final
Women’s 800m Freestyle – Final
Men’s 50m Freestyle – Semifinal
Women’s 50m Freestyle – Semifinal
Sunday, June 20
(Events start at 8:15 om EST)
Men’s 50 Freestyle – Final
Women’s 50 Freestyle – Final
Men’s 1500m Freestyle – Final
Cut-off times for events in Wave 2
The cut-off times for all events in Wave 2 of the US Olympic swimming trials are given below.
50m Freestyle
Women: 25.65
Men: 22.71
100m Freestyle
Women: 55.56
Men: 49.74
200m Freestyle
Women: 2:00.24
Men: 1:49.65
400m Freestyle
Women: 4:13.28
Men: 3:54.21
Read: Tokyo 2021 Olympics: All you need to know about swimming events
800m Freestyle
Women: 8:44.01
Men: 8:08.95
1500m Freestyle
Women: 16:44.60
Men: 15:35.69
100m Backstroke
Women: 1:01.49
Men: 55.51
200m Backstroke
Women: 2:12.94
Men: 2:00.81
100m Breaststroke
Women: 1:09.55
Men: 1:01.97
200m Breaststroke
Women: 2:30.49
Men: 2:15.28
100m Butterfly
Women: 59.59
Men: 53.37
200m Butterfly
Women: 2:12.56
Men: 1:59.63
200m Individual medley
Women: 2:15.26
Men: 2:03.02
400m Individual medley
Women: 4:47.72
Men: 4:23.24
Also read: Wild Swimming: A developing rage
With many teenage swimmers progressing from Wave 1 of the US Olympic swimming trials, there could be a couple of records set in Wave 2. The US Olympic Swimming Trials also gives an opportunity for the youngsters to race on the same level as the legends.
Live-streaming Details of Wave 2 of US Olympic Swimming Trials
Wave 2 of the US Olympic Swimming Trials will be aired live on NBC Sport. The event will also be live-streamed on the NBC Stream Olympic Channel.