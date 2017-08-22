Video: Spanish swimmer refuses to start race to honour victims of the Barcelona attack

Watch this selfless display of support here.

La organización rechazó guardar minuto de silencio por atentado en BCN, así que el gaditano Fernando Álvarez decidió hacerlo por su cuenta. pic.twitter.com/PCVvBGzYbb — PabloMM (@PabloMM) August 20, 2017

Spanish swimmer Fernando Alvarez brought his own form of justice to the victims of the recent attack on the streets of Barcelona by refusing to jump off his block at the Masters World Championships. In the 200m breast stroke category, as the rest of the pack took to the pool, an astounded crowd looked on as Alvarez stood still in his starting position. He waited for a whole minute before he casually began his race significantly behind the others.

The Cadiz native had reportedly requested the authorities at the event to hold a minute's silence for the victims of the brutal attack that left 14 killed and 130 people injured. After his request was denied, Alvarez decided to hold the silence all by himself and did so at the start of the anticipated race. It may have cost him a podium finish, but Alvarez does not seem too bothered by it.

"I have a feeling worth more than if I win all the gold medals in the world", he told local media after the event. His act of selflessness and courage earned him a lot of praise on social media with messages of support streaming in for the talented athlete.

His 60-second delay in starting off the block may have ended all chances of a gold medal finish but the sheer bravery and remarkable show of respect on the part of Alvarez has to be applauded. It is acts like these that truly make us restore our faith in humanity.