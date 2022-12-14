"Wednesday mornings are usually country" - Katie Ledecky on listening to music while in training

Katie Ledecky is often regarded as the greatest female swimmer of all time. Her medals and records speak for themselves. She has won seven gold medals and three silver medals in the Olympic Games.

Katie was interviewed by Andrea Edney at the Press Club Headliners Luncheon on March 26, 2018. During the interview, the swimmer spoke about various topics which included listening to music while training, athletes using sports for social change, and many more.

Andrea questioned Ledecky about whether she listens to music while training. She also added that if the answer is yes, then what would be on her playlist?

The seven-time Olympic gold medallist replied,

"But our coach at Stanford usually puts on a Pandora play list so it could range from ‘60s, ‘70s music to current music or whatever our coach is feeling that day. Wednesday mornings are usually country and there's always debate over country music and whether people like it or not."

Katie claimed that her coach at Stanford would put on Pandora playlist and hence the music played could be from 60s music to current ones or maybe what her coach is feeling that day. She stated that on Wednesday mornings, it is usually country music.

The Washington-born swimmer stated that there are always debates between the coaches on whether they love country music or not. Katie Ledecky added that there are speakers outside the pool where she is training. Katie claimed that the swimmers would join in on the debate.

Katie Ledecky spoke about athletes using sports as a platform for social change

Further during the interview, Andrea questioned Ledecky about her thoughts on athletes using sports as a platform for social change. Katie said

"I think any time there's the chance to create positive change, it’s great. And I think athletes do have the opportunity to do a lot of good in this world and we had that platform, we have that ability."

The seven-time Olympic gold medalist thinks that athletes have the opportunity to do a lot of good in the world. She further continued,

"I hope that I can be a voice for people and really just try to continue to do what I'm doing to hopefully inspire young kids to pursue their goals, pursue their dreams, and to do some good in this world."

Katie Ledecky hopes she can be a voice for people. The swimmer insisted on continuing to do what she does so that she can inspire young kids to pursue their goals and dreams and also to do some good in the world. She also said that the Olympics are special because it brings the world together.

How many medals did Katie Ledecky win at the 2018 Pan Pacific Championships?

Katie Ledecky clinched three gold medals, one silver medal, and one bronze medal at the 2018 Pan Pacific Championships. On the very first day of the competition, she won her first gold medal at the 2018 Pan Pacific Championships.

She clinched the first gold medal at the 800-meter freestyle event with a championship record time of 8:09.13. A few hours later, Katie Ledecky won a bronze medal in the 200-meter freestyle event. Ledecky and her teammates claimed a silver medal for team USA in the 4x200-meter freestyle relay event.

Katie Ledecky during the 2018 Pan Pacific Swimming Championships

The swimmer won another gold medal in the 400-meter freestyle event with a time of 3:58.15 on the third day of the competition. Her final gold medal at the 2018 Pan Pacific Championships came in the 1500-meter freestyle event. She clinched the gold medal by completing the event with a time of 15:20.48.

