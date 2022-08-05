What brand endorsements does Caeleb Dressel have? Net worth, brands and more explored

Dubbed the next Michael Phelps, Caeleb Dressel is currently one of the best swimmers in the world. The 25-year-old holds several titles and records to his name.

Not only is he a seven-time Olympic gold medalist, but he has also won 15 gold medals at the World Aquatics Championships.

His upsurge was witnessed at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, where Dressel won five gold medals, making him the fifth American to have a five-gold-medal haul in a single edition of the Olympics.

In addition, he also holds world records in 100 meter butterfly (long course and short course), 50 meter freestyle (short course) and 100 meter individual medley (short course). He also holds several American records in many swimming categories like 50m & 100m freestyle, 100 yard freestyle, and more.

Early Life and Professional Career

Hailing from Green Cove Springs, Florida, Caeleb Dressel was born on August 16, 1996. He is the third of four children, with all of them being competitive swimmers along with their father. Dressel was married last year in 2021 to his long-time girlfriend, Meghan, who is a child counselor in Florida.

In 2012, the 15-year-old was the youngest swimmer for the Rio Olympic trials but failed to qualify for the event. However, the very next year at the 2013 World Junior Championships, he won six medals, including one gold.

He eventually went on to win his first Olympic gold at the 2016 Rio Olympics. Post the Rio Games, there was no stopping Dressel.

He won seven gold medals and set several American records at the 2017 World Aquatics Championships. FINA named him Athlete of the Meet, an achievement he defended at the 2019 World Aquatics Championships as well, where he won six gold medals.

The Tokyo Olympics then went on to become the biggest highlight of his career. Fans witnessed the next Michael Phelps in American and world history.

Further, at the very recent 2022 World Championships, Dressel won two gold medals but retired on the fourth day, citing health problems. He will undoubtedly be America's medal hope at the 2024 Paris Olympics, where fans will be keen to see what Dressel brings to the table.

Caeleb Dressel Brand Endorsements 2022

Considering his excellent performances, coupled with his personality traits like humility and dedication, it is no coincidence that different brands would gravitate towards Dressel.

Caeleb Dressel currently holds a net worth of $5 million. He has been associated with different endorsements and sponsorships. Post his Olympic success, his current portfolio includes Omega, Speedo, Toyota, Coca-Cola, Nobull, Comcast, Google, Mad Rabbit, Spire Institute, Hershey’s, and more for different amounts. Interestingly, Toyota designed a vehicle, taking inspiration from Dressel's tattoos.

At the 2020 Tokyo Olympics alone, he earned around $5,62,000 for his five gold medals from the US government and USA Swimming since the US government gifted $37,500 for a gold medal. This was accompanied by a separate bonus of $75,000 from USA Swimming for a gold medal.

Not only that, Caeleb Dressel started an online course and a YouTube channel that serves as an additional source of income for him.

In 2021, Forbes projected that he would make an additional $1 million as he looks forward to the 2024 Paris Olympics.

