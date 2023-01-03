What does Caeleb Dressel’s wife Meghan Haila do for a living?

Caeleb Dressel is one of the United States' most-successful swimmers of all time. The 26-year-old is an absolute menace in the pool, winning almost every race he competes in. He is also currently the fastest-recorded swimmer in the first 15 meters in the world. While he may be a seasoned professional, he is also a family man.

Dressel is married to someone he knows since the swimmer's time in high school, Meghan Haila Dressel! Meghan is a certified family and marriage counsellor!

Caeleb Dressel's spouse Meghan

The 24-year-old Meghan Haila graduated from Florida State University in Tallahassee and studied to become a counsellor. She is now a fully-certified marriage and family counsellor.

She has two bachelor of science degrees in Family and Child Sciences and Psychology, and a master's degree in Education, Marriage, and Family Therapy/Counseling.

Caeleb Dressel is not the only swimmer in the family! His wife Meghan also swam in high school where she was a two-time state champion in the 100m breaststroke! At Florida State University, she swam for the college team for one season alongside Caeleb's older sister, Kaitlyn Dressel. However, she found her academic journey more appealing and focused on her degree from there on.

Dressel and his wife Meghan at the Golden Goggle Awards, 2021 (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Dressel and Meghan have known each other since high school and have been together for a long time. The pair attended different high schools, with Dressel attending Clay High School in Green Cove Springs.

They met each other when Dressel decided to train with the Bolles School Sharks in Jacksonville. In an interview with FINA, Dressel revealed:

"Meghan and I swam at Bolles together, in the late-night group because we didn’t go to school there. She mainly did breaststroke but she stopped competing her sophomore year [at Florida State University in Tallahassee], to pursue her dream of becoming a child-family counsellor."

Dressel and Meghan realized their high school dream and got engaged in 2019. On Valentine's Day 2021, the two tied the knot and became Mr and Mrs Dressel! Caeleb's older sister, in an emotional Instagram post, said:

"My little brother & one of my best friends get to spend the rest of their lives together"

Caeleb Dressel's career so far

Caeleb Dressel is a prolific short-distance swimmer. In recent years, he has dominated the pool in the 50-meter and 100-meter swims and has garnered seven Olympic golds in the span of two outings.

Swimming - Olympics: 2016 (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

His first Olympic medal came at the 2016 Rio Olympics, where he swam alongside his childhood hero, the legendary Michael Phelps, in the 4X100 meter freestyle relay. In Rio, he also won gold along with team USA in the 4X100 meter medley relay. Dressel also swam in the 100m freestyle, but he missed out on a podium finish.

Dressel: Swimming - Olympics: 2021(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics saw an incredible feat displayed by Caeleb Dressel. Apart from winning two golds in the 4X100 meter freestyle and medley relays, he won three individual golds at the games: 100m freestyle, 100m butterfly, and 50m freestyle. To put the cherry on top, he set two world records and two Olympic records at the games!

