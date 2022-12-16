What happened to Ian Thorpe's ex-partner Ryan Channing?

Ryan Channing was a famous Australian model who gained popularity in mainstream media for his association with legendary Australian swimmer and two-time Olympian Ian Thorpe. Channing became a staple in the Australian modeling scene after some successful shoots for some top-notch luxury and fashion brands. He also had a successful run as an entrepreneur with his skincare products under his brainchild, The Blaq Group.

Unfortunately, Ryan Channing is no longer with us. Earlier this year, in May, reports from popular tourist destination, Bali, Indonesia, emerged stating that the Australian model had died while being treated at the BIMC Hospital in Kuta. It was later revealed by police that he was being treated at the hospital for an overdose on prescription medication.

Channing's demise

On May 6, 2022, Ryan Channing was reportedly rushed to BIMC hospital in Kuta after suddenly fainting in his villa in Bali, where he was on vacation with his family. Two days after the incident, he passed away on his hospital bed while being treated for an overdose on prescription medication. The Bali police later confirmed that the matter will not be investigated further as there was no suspicion over anything untoward taking place.

Ryan Channing died with his mother, Joy Channing, by his side. She reached out to the world through instagram and said that her late son was:

“Constantly surrounded by excitement and creativity, with an undeniable drive to seek perfection in everything. To be part of Ryan’s world, and to be swept up in his adventures and triumphs was a privilege for all of us."

Although reports from major news platforms had beaten Channing's family in breaking the news to the public, Jake Channing, Ryan's younger brother, paid an emotional tribute to his sibling through an Instagram post.

"To my big brother, I love you, I’ll see you one day soon, you’ll be missed more than you know."

The family held a heartwarming dinner in Bali in remembrance of Channing. As a final goodbye gesture they also held up a banner with Ryan Channing's picture on it and lit candles on the sands of Kuta beach.

Ian Thrope, Channing's ex-fiancé, broke his silence on the death of his ex-partner later on in May. In conversation with The Daily Telegraph, Thorpe said:

"This is a relationship that I had that was a long-term relationship and I feel for Ryan's family, I hope people are able to respect their privacy as well. I think when it is someone that is so young, it is tragic for anyone to see them passing at that kind of age."

Ian Thorpe's relationship with Ryan Channing

Australian swimmer Thorpe came out as being gay in 2014, after hiding his sexuality from mainstream media for the longest time. Thorpe began dating the late Channing in 2016, who was a model and a law student at the time. Their relationship seemed very fulfilling to all the eyes on social media, with various posts on each of their profiles signaling the same.

However, things came to an end in 2019. Channing, in conversation with The Daily Telegraph, said:

"The rumours are true, we have parted ways. It has all been very amicable. We have stayed friends."

Poll : 0 votes