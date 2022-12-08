What does Michael Phelps’ wife Nicole Johnson do for a living?

Michael Phelps' achievements in the swimming world are widely known and admired across the globe. The 23-time Olympic medalist first established himself as an Olympic legend at the 2004 summer Olympics in Athens when he tied the record of eight medals in a single Olympic competition by winning six golds and two bronzes.

Michael Phelps married former Miss California USA Nicole Johnson on June 13, 2016, but kept it private for four months before making it public. According to her LinkedIn profile, she is currently an ambassador for the Michael Phelps Foundation. The majority of her income comes from sponsorship deals and media appearances.

Nicole Johnson's career

The University of Southern California awarded Nicole Johnson a degree in Communication and Media Studies in 2007. She began her career working at Mercedes-Benz in Calabasas in March 2009 as a finance and preferred account manager. For roughly 10 months, she offered the organization her skills.

She became an assistant business manager at R&H Mercedes-Benz. She held the role for around five months. Nicole Johnson, who was still employed by Mercedes-Benz, was named Miss California USA in 2010.

The fact that she went on to compete in the Miss USA 2010 pageant made it a crucial moment in her career. Johnson assisted the neighborhood Casa Pacifica Centers for Children and Families, which helps kids who have experienced abuse and neglect, during her time as Miss California USA.

Later, she worked as a sales associate and assistant marketing manager at INTA Gems & Diamonds. She gave the business her knowledge for around two years.

She started working with MOGL, an app-based start-up that aims to assist athletes in monetizing their brand and reputation, as an account manager and consultant in May 2012. She held onto the job until June 2014.

Johnson then switched to YP in 2014, a multi-billion dollar company that runs the biggest local ad network in the US, links customers with businesses, and fosters the development of nearby towns, as a director of communication for sales & training. She resigned from her position in 2015 before starting as an ambassador for the Michael Phelps foundation.

Nicole Johnson has thus far had a successful career. She still has a long way to go in her career, at only 37.

How did Michael Phelps and Nichole Johnson get together?

Nicole Johnson and Michael Phelps had their first encounter at the ESPY Awards in 2007. Phelps will undoubtedly remember the occasion for the rest of his life since it recalls the exact location where he and Johnson first met, in addition to the several prizes he received.

However, they broke up sometime in 2012. Phelps had a problem with his father as well as Nicole. But after being arrested for drunk driving in 2014, he came out and went to rehab. Right after coming out, he sorted things out with both his father and Nicole and reconciled his relationship with her.

Nicole Johnson and Michael Phelps got married on June 13, 2016, a year after Phelps proposed to her. The couple's private wedding was kept secret until they made it public after four months. They have three sons.

